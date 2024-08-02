Yallamomz Celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Yallamomz, a leading store for moms and babies in Qatar, has announced its active involvement in the awareness and engagement campaigns for World Breastfeeding Week 2024, scheduled from August 1 to 7.

Partnering with Hamad Women's Wellness and Research Center (WWRC) and Turkish Hospital, the initiative aims to highlight the numerous benefits of breastfeeding for both mothers and babies. This year's campaign theme,“Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All,” underscores the importance of inclusive support for breastfeeding.

In alignment with this advocacy, the Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) will host an informative booth at the Women's Wellness Health Centre on August 1.

Visitors will have access to educational resources in Arabic and English, and will receive complimentary gift boxes from Yallamomz to promote breastfeeding awareness.

A highlight of the campaign will be an awareness event organized by Yallamomz at Turkish Hospital on August 7th.

Dr. Latife Bahap will address new and expectant mothers, emphasizing the vital role and advantages of breastfeeding. Well Baby nurses will also be present to provide guidance and consultations on crucial newborn and new mom care practices.

“We want to make breastfeeding easier and more accessible for mothers. Through our partnerships and campaigns, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of breastfeeding and support mothers on their journey,” said Thomas Founder of Yallamomz.