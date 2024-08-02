Sports & Recreation Industry Almanac 2025: Market Research, Statistics, Trends And Leading Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports & Recreation Almanac 2025: Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A complete market research report, including forecasts and market estimates, technologies analysis and developments at innovative firms within the Sports & Recreation Industry. Gain vital insights that can help shape strategy for business development, product development and investments.

The study includes a comprehensive analysis of business trends, providing insights into current market dynamics and future directions. An in-depth industry overview is presented, offering a detailed examination of the sector's structure, key players, and competitive landscape. The technology trends analysis highlights significant innovations and advancements shaping the industry.

Forecasts are provided to project future market conditions, aiding in strategic planning and decision-making. Discussions on spending, investment, and consumption patterns offer a thorough understanding of financial flows and economic impacts within the industry. In-depth industry statistics and metrics deliver quantitative insights, supporting data-driven analyses and conclusions.

Additionally, the study includes industry employment numbers, giving a complete picture of workforce trends and labor market conditions.

Key Questions Answered Include:



How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives? What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This Research Provides a Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Sports & Recreation Industry



Introduction to the Sports & Recreation Industry

NFL (National Football League): The Biggest Money in U.S. Sports

Broadcasting Fees, Digital Access and Investment Savvy Boost MLB (Major League Baseball)

NBA (National Basketball Association) Goes Global

NHL (National Hockey League) Expands

Television Rights/Streaming Contracts Bring in Lucrative Revenues for Major Sports Leagues

Soccer (Football) Leagues Around the World Reap Significant Revenues and Sponsorships

New Sports Stadiums Launched in the U.S./Stadium Sponsorships Offset Costs

NCAA College Sports Are Immense Revenue Generators, Thanks to Broadcast Rights

Student Athletes Eligible for Endorsement Fees/ Fight for Compensation and Benefits

Golf Is a Major Sports Sector/PGA (Professional Golf Association) Plans to Merge with LIV

Tennis Is a Massive Global Sport for Professionals and Amateurs Alike

Fantasy Sports Post Growth, with 63 Million Players

eSports: Electronic Games Become Spectator Sports

Sports Betting Gains Traction with Online Betting

Sports Equipment Manufacturers Offer the Latest High-Tech Advantages

Wearable Sensors Track Exercise Data/Apparel and Shoe Manufacturers Adopt Technologies

Sports Agents Are Indispensable/Sports Marketing Booms in China

Sports Licensing Heats Up

Video Game Console History/New Technologies and Features Boost Sales

Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Games Create Opportunities in the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow

Aging Baby Boomers Will Cause Significant Changes in the Leisure Sector, Including Sports and Activity-Based Travel

Athletic Footwear Sales Boom, Drawing Big Names from Athletes to Designers

The Vast Majority of Shoes Sold in the U.S. Are Made Elsewhere

3-D Printing and Robotics Revolutionize Manufacture of Shoes and Fabrics

Exercise Apparel Sales Rise/Athleisure Clothing Sales Soar

Sports Equipment and Social Media Converge The Future of the Sports Industry Will Be Shaped by Technologies and Demographics

This Research Provides In-Depth Tables for the Following Sports & Recreation Industry Statistics



Sports & Recreation Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Global Sports Industry Revenues, 2021-2023

Selected U.S. Sports Industry Revenues: 2016-2022

Sports Industry, Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

U.S. Spectator Sports, Performing Arts & Related Industries, Breakdown of Expenses: 2020-2022

Estimated Monthly Sporting Goods Stores Retail Sales, U.S.: 1992-March 2024

Overview of the Media Contracts of the Four Big Sports Leagues Sports Industry Employment by Business Type, U.S.: 2019-2023

