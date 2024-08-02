Transforming Women's Health: Cross-Industry Impact And Innovations Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transforming Women's Health: Cross-Industry Impact and Innovation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The evolution of women's hinges on a more resilient innovation ecosystem that adopts a sex-based lens across all aspects of health needs, from inception to path-to-purchase engagement and marketing.

Business expansion and scaling through higher adoption and retention necessitates a close assessment of adjacencies in view of existing pain points and regimens, stronger commitment to education and building integrative solutions through collaborative science- and tech-enabled approaches.

The Transforming Women's Health: Cross-Industry Impact and Innovation global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Beauty and Personal Care market and highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues.

Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success. The report also explores developments in the premium vs mass/masstige segments, and the evolution of novel beauty concepts.

Baby and Child-specific Products

Bath and Shower

Colour Cosmetics

Deodorants

Depilatories

Dermocosmetics Beauty and Personal Care

Fragrances

Hair Care Mass Beauty and Personal Care

Men's Grooming

Oral Care

Oral Care Excl Power Toothbrushe

Premium Beauty and Personal Care

Prestige Beauty and Personal Care

Skin Care Sun Care

Executive summary

Introduction

Women's health in beauty and personal care

Women's health in consumer health

Women's health in food and nutrition

Women's health in apparel and footwear

Women's health in tissue and hygiene Conclusion

