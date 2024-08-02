Embee Software & Microsoft Launch Tech Initiative For Smes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 2 (KNN)

In a move set to bolster India's small and medium enterprise (SME) landscape, Embee Software, a key Microsoft partner, has launched an initiative targeting the SME and MSME sectors.

The program aims to equip these businesses with state-of-the-art solutions, potentially transforming India's digital economy.

With SMEs contributing approximately 35 per cent of India's total output, this initiative aligns perfectly with the government's vision of a digitally empowered economy.



Embee Software's strategy centres on deploying Microsoft's SAP, a leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, alongside other advanced technologies such as cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

Shivani Sharma, CMO of Embee Software, emphasized the initiative's significance: "Our goal is to provide access to technology for SMEs and MSMEs, enabling them to compete on a global scale.



By empowering these enterprises with tools and solutions, we aim to contribute to India's economic growth and digital transformation."

The timing couldn't be more crucial. India boasts the world's largest SME market, with nearly 75 million SMEs and projections suggesting growth to 95 million or more in the coming years.



This sector already contributes over a trillion dollars to the economy, underscoring its vital role in India's economic fabric.

"These technologies provide real-time insights and foster innovation, helping SMEs and MSMEs optimise their operations, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction," Sharma added, highlighting the practical benefits of the initiative.

As India continues its journey towards becoming a global economic powerhouse, initiatives like this could prove instrumental in unlocking the full potential of its vast SME sector.



By bridging the technology gap, Embee Software and Microsoft are not just empowering businesses – they're potentially reshaping India's economic future.

(KNN Bureau)