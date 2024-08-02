Aesirx's New Analytics And Consent Plugin Now Available On Official Wordpress Repository

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing WordPress and WooCommerce with a first-party, open source analytics solution for enhanced privacy and compliance.

NEW YORK, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AesirX proudly announces the availability of its Unified Analytics and Consent Solution on the official WordPress repository , allowing users to install the plugin with a single click. This launch represents a significant advancement in providing a privacy-first, open source solution that adheres to GDPR and ePrivacy Directive requirements, and is tailored specifically for WordPress and WooCommerce sites.

AesirX's commitment to open source technology, using PHP and JavaScript, means there are no hidden costs. Users can access and modify the code to suit their specific needs, ensuring a tailored fit for any WordPress or WooCommerce site. The plugin's scalability allows it to be deployed on up to 95% of websites and e-commerce platforms, offering an effective solution for site owners worldwide.

One of the standout features of the AesirX Unified Analytics and Consent Solution is its first-party data handling. By processing and storing data on the user's servers, AesirX minimizes the risks associated with third-party data breaches and unauthorized access. This approach aligns perfectly with GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and other international privacy regulations, giving site owners peace of mind and users greater control over their personal information.

Additionally, it reduces dependency on third-party services, leading to faster load times and improved site performance. This enhanced reliability ensures a smooth and consistent user experience, which is crucial for maintaining engagement and trust.

Advanced Consent Management

The AesirX Unified Analytics and Consent Solution simplifies user consent management with features designed for transparency and compliance with GDPR and the ePrivacy Directive. Users can give informed consent before any data collection begins through clear and straightforward consent banners. Site owners can track and manage these consents in real time, with no data collection scripts loaded until user consent is obtained, ensuring compliance from the moment a user interacts with the site. The full features list includes:

- Explicit Consent Collection: Clear, user-friendly consent banners for obtaining informed consent before any data collection begins.

- Granular Consent Management: Users can customize their consent preferences, enhancing transparency and trust.

- Real-Time Consent Tracking: Manages user consents in real time, keeping an up-to-date record of user preferences.

- Deferred Loading: No data collection scripts are loaded until user consent is obtained.

- Easy Opt-Out Mechanism: Users can easily withdraw their consent at any time.

- Decentralized Consent: Through Concordium integration, users are empowered with tamper-proof and transparent consent records.

AesirX enables seamless onboarding from Web2 to Web3, facilitating decentralized consent and user data ownership through wallet integration and the Shield of Privacy . This integration ensures enhanced security and compliance with the latest privacy standards, providing an additional layer of trust for site owners and users alike.

As an open source project, AesirX benefits from a vibrant community of developers and privacy advocates, ensuring continuous improvement and cutting-edge privacy technology.

Benefits for WordPress and WooCommerce Site Owners

AesirX offers numerous advantages for WordPress and WooCommerce site owners.

- Enhanced Compliance: By ensuring compliance with the latest privacy regulations, site owners can reduce the risk of fines and enhance user trust.

- Cost-Effective Solution: The cost-effective nature of an open source solution means significant savings, as there are no fees associated with using AesirX.

- Customization and Flexibility: Additionally, the flexibility to customize the plugin ensures it meets the specific needs of each site, improving user engagement and satisfaction.

AesirX is dedicated to building a privacy-conscious digital environment, empowering WordPress site owners and developers to control their data and uphold high privacy standards, thereby strengthening the WordPress ecosystem.

AesirX's Call to Action

Site owners and developers can now enhance their site's privacy and compliance by downloading the AesirX Unified Analytics & Consent Solution from the official WordPress Repository or installing it directly from their WordPress Administration.

About AesirX

AesirX is dedicated to developing leading privacy-focused and value-driven digital marketing solutions. Their AesirX Privacy Scanner ensures website compliance with the ePrivacy Directive and GDPR by using the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) Inspection Tool to identify non-compliant elements. Additionally, the Privacy Advisor AI Assistant provides clear explanations and actionable recommendations to help resolve any compliance issues.

