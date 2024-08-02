Tencent Games Returns To Gamescom 2024 With Its Latest Gaming Solutions And Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tencent Games to showcase innovative game development offerings to power enhanced, high quality gaming experiences

COLOGNE, Germany, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Games , the world's leading for game development, publishing and operations, is excited to announce its presence at Gamescom 2024, which will take place in Cologne, Germany from 21-25 August. This year, Tencent Games, along with its studios and solution teams, will showcase the latest game titles with cutting-edge technologies such as AI to deliver the best-ever gaming experience.

Tencent Games Returns to Gamescom 2024

Session Agenda

Continue ReadingView PDF

MoreFun Studios will showcase its new FPS PC game, Arena Breakout: Infinite, at Gamescom 2024. Players will have the opportunity to experience the game onsite at the event, with additional details about the game set to be unveiled. Arena Breakout: Infinite is an immersive tactical extraction shooter on PC. The game is scheduled to launch into Early Access soon on its official website,

.



In addition to those mentioned, more studios are excited to unveil their exhibitions on the scene, eagerly anticipating your participation.

Tencent Games has always been supportive of the game development community with its technologies. As the industry is currently facing rising challenges in cyber-security, data leaks and game cheating that might impact future game development. Tencent Games provides a diverse portfolio of online gaming solutions to empower R&D and game developers to build next-generation gaming products with efficiency, affordability, and unparalleled innovation.

Tencent Games will

showcase its Anti-cheat Expert (ACE) at Gamescom that offers a comprehensive suite of game security solutions for mobile and PC games, such as anti-cheat measures for DMA Cheating threats using AI and big data analytics. Additionally, ACE can provide content detection capabilities in over 18 languages and identify black market activities in gaming, such as gold farming studios, globally. It is crucial in assisting game developers looking to address diverse security challenges and ensuring a fair and competitive gaming environment for players.

WeTest has over a decade of expertise in game quality assurance, having supported more than 1,000 game companies globally. Its comprehensive testing services encompass the entire lifecycle of mobile, PC, and console games, including automated testing, compatibility testing, security testing, functionality testing, performance testing, live testing, and localization testing. WeTest is dedicated to developing cutting-edge testing tools, including PerfDog, CrashSight, and UDT.

Meanwhile , Cloud-enabled Studios

from Overseas IT Management (OIT) Cloud Center is partnering with Perforce Software, an enterprise-scale development tool at Gamescom to share best practices of game development and global asset collaboration across the development cycle.

Tencent Cloud will also be showcasing its world-class gaming ecosystem hosting with high availability, robust security and cost-effectiveness solutions. EdgeOne, all-in-one edge service platform, enhances game speed while reducing costs. Game Media Services deliver high-quality, immersive video and audio through the Game Multimedia Engine (GME), offering real-time voice chat, messaging, translation, and voice modulation.

Additionally, Tencent Games is teaming up with Nimo , a globally renowned game streaming and pan-entertainment platform at Gamescom. The two companies formed a strategic partnership in game distribution, joint operations, and marketing for Tencent's premium games, providing professional and comprehensive marketing support for game studios targeting to global gaming audience.

As the industry comes together at Gamescom, Tencent Games invites game developers and enthusiasts around the world to join us onsite at the booth to discover our latest sharing for online gaming solutions and technologies.

Photo -

PDF -