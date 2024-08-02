Agreement Between Ajman Department Of Finance And Ajman Specialty General Hospital To Enhance Government Procurement System In The Emirate

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Ajman, 2 August 2024: The Ajman Department of Finance continues its efforts to achieve a qualitative shift in providing services related to procurement in the emirate, having concluded a new service provision agreement with Ajman Specialty General Hospital. Through this agreement, the hospital will benefit from the services of the 'Tawreed' in the Ajman government, as part of both parties' efforts to create an attractive business environment that advances the of the Emirate of Ajman and enhances its growth.

The signing of the agreement reflects the department's commitment to strengthening cooperation and building partnerships with government and independent departments and institutions. The goal is to expand participation in the 'Tawreed' platform of the Ajman government, thereby achieving a comprehensive and integrated procurement system that ensures the highest levels of effectiveness, efficiency, and flexibility in managing government procurement. This initiative supports the business environment in the emirate, providing promising opportunities for the growth of national companies and suppliers, thereby enhancing the emirate's competitiveness.

Under this agreement, all suppliers and customers of Ajman Specialty General Hospital will be able to view the hospital's tenders, submit bids, and follow up with minimal time and effort. This offers a flexible and integrated experience, enabling all stages of the supply process to be completed electronically, keeping pace with modern advancements.

His Excellency Marwan Al Ali, Director General of the Ajman Department of Finance, welcomed Ajman Specialty General Hospital to the platform. He emphasised that this step will diversify the hospital's supplier base and raise the quality of services and products related to its purchases according to the best standards of transparency, at competitive prices, thereby enhancing the efficiency of government spending in the emirate.

He also reiterated the department's commitment to supporting strategic cooperation between government agencies and the private sector in line with Ajman Vision 2030. He noted the platform's role in achieving this and contributing to the growth of the national economy and fulfilling Ajman's aspirations to enhance the emirate's attractiveness and overall quality of life.

His Excellency Fadi Shehadeh, Director General of Ajman Specialty General Hospital, said, 'We are proud to sign this memorandum with the Department of Finance in Ajman, which aligns with our ongoing efforts to enhance partnerships with government and private entities and support digital transformation in all our operations. Adopting the 'Tawreed' platform will significantly contribute to accelerating supply processes and increasing their transparency, which will positively reflect on the quality of services we provide to our patients, in line with our vision of excellence and sustainability in healthcare.'

Fadi Shehadeh added, 'Using the 'Tawreed' platform will enhancethe efficiency of our operations and provide new opportunities for suppliers, supporting the investment work environment in the Emirate of Ajman and contributing to comprehensive and sustainable development.'

It is noteworthy that the department launched the 'Tawreed' platform in 2022 to serve as a reliable and secure link between suppliers and government departments in Ajman. This platform allows them to complete all stages of the s upply process digitally, from viewing and participating in public tenders to receiving purchase orders, delivery, and raising invoices.