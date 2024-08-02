Russian Troops Shelled 21 Settlements In Kherson Region Yesterday, Three Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Yesterday, on 1 August, the Russian military attacked 21 settlements in the Kherson region, three people were wounded.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported this in Telegram .

According to him, Mylove, Tiahynka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Burgunka, Bilozerka, Sadove, Shliakhove, Kachkarivka, Havrylivka, Veletenske, Zelenivka, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Kizomys, Mykilske, Mykolaivka, Kozatske and Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes.

The Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 19 private houses in particular.

A gas pipeline, an outbuilding, a service station, a garage and private cars were also damaged.

Three people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, police in Kherson detained a suspect who had detonated a grenade in the city centre, killing one man and injuring five others.