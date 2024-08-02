AKVA Group ASA: Invitation – Presentation Of The Q2 2024 Financial Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q2 2024 financial results, which will take place as follows:
Time: Friday August 16th, 2024, at 10:00 CET.
Place: Hotel Continental in Oslo, Stortingsgaten 24/26.
In addition to the physical presentation in Oslo, the event will be live streamed:
The presentation will be held in English and registration for the physical presentation can be submitted to ...
Dated: 2 August 2024
AKVA group ASA
Web:
CONTACTS:
| Knut Nesse
| Chief Executive Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 91 37 62 20
| E-mail:
| ...
| Ronny Meinkøhn
| Chief Financial Officer
| Phone:
| +47 51 77 85 00
| Mobile:
| +47 98 20 67 76
| E-mail:
| ...
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
