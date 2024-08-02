Man Baby - A Deliciously Eerie Trip - Selected For Atlanta Underground, S. Dakota Film Fest, & Montana Intl. Film Fest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Set in Montana combines psychological thriller elements, body horror, & cultural satire to tell a fantastical story within an authentic emotional landscape.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Man Baby - a deliciously eerie trip - Selected for Atlanta Underground, South Dakota Fest, & Montana International Film Fest"Man Baby," a short horror/comedy film directed by Aaron Murtagh, has been selected to screen at three prestigious film festivals in the coming months. This 9-minute film, set in Montana during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, combines psychological thriller elements, body horror, and cultural satire to tell a fantastical story within an authentic emotional landscape. The project was the recipient of a 2022 Big Sky Film Grant from Montana and continues to capture audience attention after all this time. The film continues to inspire audiences & filmmakers alike with its cinematography and its insightful take on fatherhood.Festival Screenings:Atlanta Underground Film Festival – August 17, 2024South Dakota Film Festival – September 14, 2024Montana International Film Festival – September 21, 2024About the Film:Title: Man BabyCountry: USAFormat: Color / DCPDuration: 9 mins (Short Film)Logline: A new father transforms into a baby.Synopsis:"Man Baby" is a deliciously eerie trip through the first, fleeting weeks of parenthood. Shot in Bozeman, MT, during the frozen, isolated winter, the film's look and feel are quiet, cold, and crackling with despair. In under 10 minutes, the filmmakers balance suspense and absurdity to tell a surprisingly effective story about the overwhelming fear of change. The father's fears of failing as a parent and partner are compounded by a mysterious physical transformation that leaves him regressing to infancy. The film poignantly addresses themes of isolation, identity, and the absurdities of parenthood during a time of global crisis.Director's Statement:Aaron Murtagh, the filmmaker behind "Man Baby," brings a unique vision to this project, skillfully blending horror and comedy to create a film that is both thought-provoking and entertaining. "I wanted to capture the nuanced emotional landscape of new parenthood, particularly under the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic," Murtagh says. "The film is a metaphorical exploration of the fears and anxieties that many parents face, amplified through a surreal and nightmarish lens."Why This Film Matters:"Man Baby" stands out for its originality, emotional depth, and timely relevance. The film's blend of psychological thriller, body horror, and cultural satire offers a fresh perspective on the universal experiences of new parenthood, making it a must-watch at this year's film festivals.Screenings and Awards:World Premiere: Dances with Films: NY 2023UK Premiere: Indie-Lincs February 2024Awards:Best Int'l Short Film Nominee, Indie-LincsMost Challenging Film Nominee, Indie-LincsRecipient of 2022 Big Sky Film GrantScreenplay:Official Selection: FilmQuest 2022Finalist: Midwest Weird Fest 2022Media Assets:Trailer:Press Inquiries:Matthew MartinezHighroads PR(818) 862-0654...Thank you so much for taking the time to consider "Man Baby" for review and interview.For more information about the film and its festival screening in Atlanta, please visit .

