BRS MLA Takes Another U-Turn, Meets Telangana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Aug 2 (IANS) Taking another U-turn, BRS MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy on Friday met Chief A. Revanth Reddy and expressed his desire to continue in the party.

Krishna Mohan Reddy, who had quit Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and joined the Congress party last month, had called on BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday and announced his return to the BRS.

On Friday, Krishnamohan Reddy along with Excise and Minister Jupally Krishna Rao met the Chief Minister at his residence. They left together for the Assembly to attend the session.

The MLA's meeting came with the Chief Minister a day after the Excise Minister met him and convinced him to continue in the ruling party.

Krishnamohan Reddy represents the Gadwal constituency in the undivided Mahabubnagar district. Both the Chief Minister and Excise Minister also come from the same district.

On Tuesday, the Gadwal MLA met Rama Rao in the Assembly and expressed his wish to return to the BRS.

The MLA was reportedly unhappy over some Congress leaders in the constituency opposing his entry into the party. He also said to have conveyed to the Minister that the government had to take steps for the development of his constituency as he had convinced his supporters that he had joined the Congress for the development of the constituency. Krishna Rao assured the MLA that the government will take steps in this direction.

On July 6, Krishna Mohan Reddy joined the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

He is among 10 MLAs of the BRS who have defected to Congress since March.

Former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, who is one of the defectors, hosted a dinner on Wednesday. The Chief Minister, a few ministers and defectors had attended the meeting. The defectors were assured a good political future in the ruling party.

BRS had bagged 39 seats in the 119-member Assembly. However, its tally came down to 28 with the defection of 10 MLAs and the defeat at the hands of Congress in the Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by-election.

The tally of Congress party has gone up to 72.