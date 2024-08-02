Normal Summer Conditions Forecast For Today

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 2 (Petra)-- On Friday, the weather is expected to be typical summertime over the plains and the highlands, and hot in Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Metoeorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, picking up at times.The weather for Saturday, is predicted by the JMD to be slightly cooler than usual for summer, with hot conditions in the desert, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba, and moderate to occasionally strong northwesterly winds.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 32 degrees Celsius and a low of 20 degrees.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 43 degrees during the day, sliding to 28 degrees at night.