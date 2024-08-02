(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ ---

OKX , a leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 2, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Wormhole, Enhancing Cross-Chain Capabilities

OKX Wallet is now integrated with Wormhole , a leading cross-chain messaging protocol that connects over 30 different blockchain networks. Wormhole enables the secure and seamless transfer of tokens, data, and even NFTs between various blockchain ecosystems, addressing the critical challenge of interoperability in the rapidly expanding multi-chain universe.

This integration significantly enhances OKX Wallet's functionality, allowing users to effortlessly move assets and interact with decentralized applications (DApps) across multiple blockchains. OKX Wallet users will now benefit from Wormhole's advanced features, including Native Token Transfers (NTT) which preserve token properties across chains, efficient data queries, and access to a wider range of multi-chain applications.

By incorporating Wormhole, OKX Wallet reinforces its position as a comprehensive and forward-thinking crypto wallet solution, offering users unprecedented flexibility and opportunities in the evolving blockchain landscape.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn , making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

