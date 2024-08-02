Monterey Car Week 2024: Maserati Set For World Premiere Of New Super Sports Car

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Modena, Italy – August 1, 2024

– On Friday, August 16 , in the setting of the traditional and unmistakable“ The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering ” event in California, Maserati is preparing to unveil its newest creation to the world.

Resulting from the Trident's experience on track and dedicated to those who do not wish to sacrifice extraordinary performance on the road, this new car guarantees innovative technological solutions and impressive aerodynamic performance , typical of the fastest and most exciting racing cars.

The Maserati super sports car will be presented as part of one of the most anticipated and prestigious motorsports gatherings of the year, an event that brings together enthusiasts from all around the world, breathtaking models, as well as previews and exclusive auctions: Monterey Car Week , due to take place in California from August 14 to 19 .

This powerful car – designed, developed, and produced entirely in Italy by Maserati – inherits the racing spirit of the Maserati GT2 , the spearhead of the Modena brand's racing production; at the same time, it is a further evolution of the MC20 , the Trident's halo car, first equipped with the unmistakable V6 Nettuno engine

The MC20 project represents state of the art of Maserati performance . From the outset of its technical development, a racing evolution was envisaged that would come to life in two directions, with the track version and its road counterpart, developed in close synergy by the same team that shares technological know-how and certain specific components.

The highly anticipated new leading light in the Maserati range will be the focus of this electrifying American show, which offers glamour, style, refined elegance, and stunning array of classic and modern cars that win over crowds and enchant the most discerning of collectors.

Enthusiasts will find themselves before a one-of-a-kind car with an unmistakable aesthetic, defined by a wide range of customisation options, with details typical of a racing car without sacrificing the comfort and hallmarks of road models.

A car destined to be on the wish list of customers attracted by the most extreme super sports cars , is ready to welcome drivers and make them feel like a true racer, even off the track.

The world premiere of this new Maserati , due to take place on Friday, August 16 at 9:12 am PST , will be introduced by Giovanni Perosino , the brand's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, along with Klaus Busse , Maserati Head of Design. The exclusive setting of The Quail will also play host to the MC20 Icona and MCXtrema .

MC20 Icona , a special series produced as a limited edition and inspired by the 2004 MC12 Stradale, was presented in June 2024 and will be seen for the first time in person by the North American public. MCXtrema , unveiled at The Quail in 2023, is the most formidable Maserati racing car, type-approved for track use only: dedicated to the excellence of gentleman drivers and fans of racing cars, only 62 units have been produced, the first of which will be delivered at the Laguna Seca circuit during Monterey Car Week 2024.

