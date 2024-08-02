Paris Olympics 2024: Spotlight On Manu Bhaker And Lakshya Sen On Day 7; India's Full Schedule With Timings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Swapnil Kusale made a remarkable debut on the grandest stage by securing a historic bronze medal at the Paris 2024 on Thursday. Displaying immense composure under pressure, Kusale delivered an impressive performance in the final, scoring an aggregate of 451.4 in the eight-shooter final. This achievement extended India's medal tally on Day 6 of the Summer Games, positioning the country at the 42nd spot in the medal standings with three bronze medals from shooting events.

As India moves into Day 7 of the Paris Olympics 2024, the focus shifts to several key events where Indian athletes are set to compete. With a series of mixed outcomes so far, the Indian contingent aims to enhance its medal tally and make a significant mark on the Games.

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Ganganjeet Bhullar will begin their campaign in the men's individual stroke play round 2. Both athletes will look to capitalize on their experience and skill to secure a strong position in the tournament, aiming for a podium finish.

One of India's brightest prospects, shooter Manu Bhaker, is poised for another potential podium finish. Bhaker, who has already secured two bronze medals at the Paris Games, will participate in the women's 25m pistol qualification alongside teammate Esha Singh. The duo will aim to maintain their form and advance to the finals.

In badminton, Lakshya Sen has emerged as a key player, advancing to the quarterfinals after defeating compatriot HS Prannoy. The reigning Commonwealth Games champion will face a formidable opponent in 12th seed Chou Tien Chen from Chinese Taipei. A win here could propel Sen into the medal rounds, adding to India's hopes in badminton.

Shooter Anantjeet Singh Naruka will compete in the men's skeet qualification. Naruka's performance in this event will be crucial as he aims to progress to the finals and contend for a medal.

The Indian men's hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will take on Australia in their final pool match. After a narrow 1-2 loss to defending champions Belgium, the team will look to bounce back and secure a spot in the knockout rounds.

In athletics, India's Ankita Dhyani, Parul Chaudhary, and Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action. These athletes will compete in their respective events, striving to qualify for the finals and potentially secure medals.

With a packed schedule and high stakes, India's athletes are set to give their all on Day 7 of the Paris Olympics. The nation will be watching closely as they compete on the international stage, hoping for more successes and memorable moments.

India's schedule on Day 7 at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 with timings:

Golf

Men's Individual Finals (Round 2): Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar - 12.30 pm

Shooting

Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker - 12.30 pm

Men's Skeet Qualification Day 1: Anantjeet Singh Naruka - 1.00 pm

Archery

Mixed Team (1/8 Eliminations): India (Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhakat) vs Indonesia - 1.19 pm

Rowing

Men's Single Sculls Finals (Final D): Balraj Panwar - 1.48 pm

Judo

Women's 78kg (Elimination round of 32): Tulika Mann vs Idalys Ortiz (Cuba) - 2.12 pm

Sailing

Women's Dinghy (Race 3): Nethra Kumanan - 3.45 pm

Women's Dinghy (Race 4): Nethra Kumanan - 4.53 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 3): Vishnu Saravanan - 7.05 pm

Men's Dinghy (Race 4): Vishnu Saravanan - 8.15 pm

Hockey

Men's Tournament (Group stage): India vs Australia - 4.45 pm

Badminton

Men's singles quarterfinals: Lakshya Sen vs Chou Tien Chen (Chinese Taipei)-- 6:30pm

Athletics

Women's 5,000m (Heat 1): Ankita Dhyani - 9.40 pm

Women's 5,000m (Heat 2): Parul Chaudhary - 10.06 pm

Men's Shot Put (Qualification): Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 11.40 pm