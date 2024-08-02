Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 02: Rate Of 8 Gm Gold Is Now Rs 51,840

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Aug 2) is Rs 6,480 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,069 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,480 (Rs 6,450 on Aug 1)

8 gram- Rs 51,840 (Rs 51,600)

10 gram- Rs 64,800 (Rs 64,500)

100 gram- Rs 6,48,000 (Rs 6,45,000)



1 gram- Rs 7,069 (Rs 7,036)

8 gram- Rs 56,552 (Rs 56,288)

10 gram- Rs 70,690 (Rs 70,360)

100 gram- Rs 7,06,900 (Rs 7,03,600)



1 gram- Rs 5,302 (Rs 5,278)

8 gram- Rs 42,416 (Rs 42,224)

10 gram- 53,020 (Rs 52,780)

100 gram- Rs 5,30,200 (Rs 5,27,800)

