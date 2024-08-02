عربي


Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 02: Rate Of 8 Gm Gold Is Now Rs 51,840

Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 02: Rate Of 8 Gm Gold Is Now Rs 51,840


8/2/2024 1:25:50 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of Gold in Kerala today (Aug 2) is Rs 6,480 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,069 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


The price of gold in Kerala today (Aug 2) is Rs 6,480 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,069 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).


1 gram- Rs 6,480 (Rs 6,450 on Aug 1)

8 gram- Rs 51,840 (Rs 51,600)

10 gram- Rs 64,800 (Rs 64,500)

100 gram- Rs 6,48,000 (Rs 6,45,000)

24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram in Kerala

1 gram- Rs 7,069 (Rs 7,036)

8 gram- Rs 56,552 (Rs 56,288)

10 gram- Rs 70,690 (Rs 70,360)

100 gram- Rs 7,06,900 (Rs 7,03,600)


1 gram- Rs 5,302 (Rs 5,278)

8 gram- Rs 42,416 (Rs 42,224)

10 gram- 53,020 (Rs 52,780)

100 gram- Rs 5,30,200 (Rs 5,27,800)

AsiaNet News

