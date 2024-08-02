IMCD Reports EBITA Of EUR 270 Million In The First Half Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rotterdam, The Netherlands (2 August 2024) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its first half year 2024 results.



HIGHLIGHTS

. Gross increase of 4% to EUR 607 million (+5% on a constant currency basis)

. Operating EBITA decline of 4% to EUR 270 million (-2% on a constant currency basis)

. Free cash flow of EUR 221 million (first half of 2023: EUR 241 million)

. Cash per share decline of 2% to EUR 3.23 (first half of 2023: EUR 3.28)

. Strengthening our presence in various markets through 11 acquisitions year to date (India, Colombia, China, Malaysia, Australia/New Zealand, Latin America, Benelux, Italy, UK and Spain)

Valerie Diele-Braun, CEO: "In the second quarter of the year, we delivered moderate organic EBITA growth based on a forex adjusted gross profit growth of 11%. This second quarter gross profit growth was a combination of organic growth and a positive contribution from recent acquisitions. We remain confident that our strong commercial teams, digital and logistic infrastructure and the resilience of our business model, will continue to contribute value to our stakeholders and sustain our growth trajectory."

