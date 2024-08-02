Sacha Cosmetics Launches New Website Offering World Famous Hero Product Butter Setting Powder

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Trinidad and Tobago based Sacha Cosmetics is a home-grown makeup and cosmetics brand popular for its focus on inclusivity and quality. It is led by Kama Maharaj, managing director and founder, who has finally unveiled its much-awaited redesigned website focusing on high-performance products. In 2024, the company is celebrating its 45th anniversary.A staple of beauty enthusiasts worldwide, Sacha Cosmetics' Buttercup Setting Powder is a key component of their product range. Over 15,000 positive reviews of this product have been left on Amazon , confirming its position as the product of choice for a faultless, long-lasting appearance. This is a major achievement for the company after the success of its recently launched Skin Glow skincare line, having attained its halal certification approximately a decade ago.Key features of Buttercup Setting Powder:1. Translucent Perfection: This setting powder sets makeup for all-day wear with a perfect translucent finish. It's the best powder for getting a polished, smooth finish.2. Oil Control: The Buttercup Setting Powder, specially made for oily skin types, can shine to provide a matte, shine-free face all day.3. Blurring Effect: This powder's sophisticated blurring technology reduces the visibility of pores and flaws, giving the appearance of an airbrushed finish that lasts.4. Versatility: This loose powder provides a matte finish that lasts long, making it ideal for touch-ups, baking, and setting.5. Undeniable Glow: The key to the recognizable Sacha shine is the Buttercup Setting Powder, well-known for producing bright, glowing skin.The visionary entrepreneur Kama Maharaj, whose journey from Toronto to Trinidad has had a lasting effect on the global cosmetics market, launched Sacha Cosmetics. Kama observed a void in the Toronto makeup industry for products accommodating a wide range of complexion tones. His creation of Sacha Cosmetics, a company devoted to showcasing the beauty of various skin tones, was prompted by this revelation.The influence of Kama Maharaj on the cosmetics business goes beyond creating new products. He has led in advancing inclusivity and ensuring that all skin tones are acknowledged and appreciated. With each new product launch, Sacha Cosmetics furthered its objective to deliver high-quality, performance-driven makeup for everyone, and the business soon established a reputation for its attention to diversity.Kama's vision is demonstrated by Sacha's accomplishments on the international scene. The brand has garnered a devoted fan base among makeup artists, beauty influencers, and customers due to its reliable delivery of high-quality items that cater to a wide range of customers.For more information, visit .For updates, follow Sacha Cosmetics on Instagram .

