Wynn Officially Unveils Wynn Signature - 2024 Hypercar Exhibition

showcases 30 of the world's rarest, ultra-luxury hypercars valued at HK$1.5 billion, including Apollo, Aston Martin, Bugatti, De Tomaso, Ferrari, Gunther Werks (renowned for remastering the Porsche), Koenigsegg, Lamborghini, McLaren, Pagani, and more masterpieces. The exhibit, which is free and open to the public, gives visitors an up-close and rare glimpse into the pinnacle of automotive excellence. Many of these stunning hypercars are on display in Macao for the first time at this unprecedented Wynn Signature collection, making the exhibit a true testament to the "Only at Wynn" experience. The goal of this exhibition is to give visitors an opportunity to experience Wynn's exclusive signature lifestyle offerings while using the "Tourism+" model to highlight the unique diversity of Macao as a "World Center for Tourism and Leisure".

The“Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition” displays an exclusive collection of 30 luxury hypercars from 10 of the world's top brands at multiple locations within Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace.

Today, Wynn held the " Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition " launch ceremony at Wynn Palace. Officiating guests Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of the

(MGTO); Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau,

Limited; Mr. Frederic Luvisutto, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited; Mr. Craig Fullalove, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited; Ms. Zoe Zou, Chief Marketing Officer of Wynn Macau, Limited, global hypercar industry leaders, Chinese and international media as well as hypercar enthusiasts attended the event to witness the exciting launch of this stunning exhibition. Dean Weng, renowned racing driver, car reviewer and driving instructor for super car brands, was also invited to the ceremony, where he shared in-depth stories about the world's most coveted hypercars on display at the exhibition, which are unmatched in design and craftsmanship, inviting the audience into a world of the "Fast and Furious".

Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau,

Limited said, "As a 'Wynn Signature' lifestyle experience, the ' Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition ' presents an unprecedented level of technological craftsmanship, once-in-a-lifetime discoveries, and luxurious lifestyle experiences. 'Wynn Signature' is dedicated to strengthening and expanding Macao's position as an international city. As one of the key members in the international hospitality industry, we are committed to showcasing Macao's unique positioning to a global audience."

Mr. Cheng Wai Tong, Acting Director of the

(MGTO) said in his speech at the launch ceremony, "With MGTO striving to foster diversification of the 'tourism +' offerings, it is pleased to witness tourism operator's continuing efforts to innovate. The development of tourism services and products targeting the needs of visitors of different profiles coming from diverse markets injects novel elements into Macao's tourism experience, offering visitors a special and memorable travel experience. As a wide array of festive events approach in the second semester of this year's double anniversary celebration, the tourism industry and related sectors are called to duly prepare to welcome visitors from around the world and showcase Macao's wide array of tourism and cultural features, helping to solidify the city's position as a world center of tourism and leisure."

On display at the " Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition " is an exclusive collection of 30 luxurious hypercars from 10 of the world's leading automotive brands. Wynn Palace has set a major exhibition area for the collection, with even more luxury vehicles on display across multiple locations throughout Wynn

Macau and Wynn Palace. This year's exhibition showcases the fastest and rarest of hypercars, including the track-focused Pagani Huayra R , known for its uncompromising performance; Koenigsegg Jesko Attack , which has a 'Magic Wing' to create enormous downforce; the classic Ferrari Enzo Hypercar with a roaring V12 engine; the limited-edition Aston Martin V12 Speedster launched in celebration of Aston Martin's 100th anniversary; and the Lamborghini Veneno Roadster – the most expensive car in Lamborghini history with just 9 vehicles worldwide. Also on display at the Wynn Palace East Entrance is a remarkable replica of a Formula 1 racing car made entirely of chocolate and fondant. A team of award-winning pastry chefs from the United States, who have worked for Hollywood films and Disneyland art production, spent 360 hours to meticulously handcraft the chocolate sports car which spans 2.5 meters and weighs 100 kilograms. The incredible attention to detail in the creation of the chocolate model resembles that of the masterful craftsmanship of the real hypercars on display. Visitors are also welcome to take photos alongside the 1.5-meter-long chocolate racing car on display at the Lakeside Trattoria at Wynn Macau.



Throughout the " Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition ", Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace are presenting a series of activities and exciting events to complement the exhibit including innovative racing-themed culinary surprises at signature restaurants, special promotional offers from designated retail stores at Wynn Palace, and a "Hyper Shop" pop-up store will be set up where racing enthusiasts may purchase a variety of limited-time only racing-themed products and immerse themselves in multi-sensory experiences. In celebration of the 18th anniversary of Wynn Macau and the 8th anniversary of Wynn Palace, visitors will not want to miss out on the "Wynn's Anniversary Extravaganza: High-Speed Thrills Grand Lucky Draw"! For the grand lucky draw prize, Wynn is giving away a race track / paddock experience worth MOP388,888. From August 5 to October 13, visitors who spend MOP18,000 or more at The Shops at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace will also have a weekly chance to receive shopping vouchers worth up to MOP30,000.

Also, from August 5 to August 31, luxury watchmaker Roger Dubuis will have "Reaction Training Light Experience" at its boutiques in The Shops at Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau, where guests can experience first-hand the daily practice routines of professional race car drivers and admire the brand's iconic "Hyper Horology" watches inspired by motorsport. Girard-Perregaux, which has a boutique set within The Shops at Wynn Palace, and British automotive marque Aston Martin are delighted to announce an extension to their hugely successful collaboration. Sports car and watch enthusiasts are welcome to visit Girard-Perregaux boutique to experience the beautifully crafted limited-edition watches together, celebrating the design, engineering, performance, and innovation of both brands.



Wynn's exclusive lifestyle brand, "Wynn Signature" delivers a culmination of premium experiences including exceptional gastronomy, top-tier resort diversions, up-close encounters with leading luxury brands from around the world and exciting lifestyle events, for an unforgettable #OnlyAtWynn experience. Thus far, the brand has successfully launched the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards to honor Chinese wines of the highest quality and promote Chinese wines on a global stage, and hosted a series of top-tier events including "Wynn Signature Luxury of Time", gathering the world's biggest names in luxury timepieces at one exclusive, curated collection in Macao.

For more details about the "Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition", please visit:



List of hypercars that are on display in the first stage of the "Wynn Signature – 2024 Hypercar Exhibition":



