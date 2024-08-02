Let's Talktm With Simona Cipriani, Owner Of The Art Of Control® At The Stamford Town Center In Stamford, Connecticut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ms. Cipriani is also Educational Director of the Art and Science of Contrology® Pilates Training Program

- Martin Eli, PublisherSTAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Let's TalkTM: Thank you for joining us today, Simona. It's an honor to speak with the Founder/Owner of Art of Control® (/ ) and the Educational Director of the Art and Science of Contrology® Pilates Training Program ( ). Before we talk in greater detail about both enterprises, one will read on your website regarding your mission (/our-mission/ ):“To spread the work of Mr. Joseph H. Pilates so that each member of our community develops an expertise in the movement of their own bodies. To maintain the nuances of this method that make it both unique and effective. The core of the traditional Pilates method is formed through a combination of:.Precise movement often using equipment to specifically target a particular area.Progression of movement to continue to transform the body toward health (within a single session and over the course of several sessions).Efficiency in each and every movement taughtAt the Art of Control®, each and every teacher has the expertise to deliver the above and more. It is this that makes the traditional Pilates method so effective.”Care to elaborate about this compelling mission statement, Simona?Simona Cipriani: Joseph H. Pilates envisioned everybody doing this movement system that he created, with the priority of making it affordable and available for everyone. So, I am trying to go back in time through his vision to recreate this concept within our studio which we call“Uncle Joe's Gym” where people can come in to practice the movement. But of course, they must know the movement. By bringing our studio to The Stamford Town Center, we aim to be a part of a bigger community, so that more people get to see what we do here, making it available for younger people, dancers, athletes... everyone!Let's TalkTM: Please give us an overview of the services and offerings at Art of Control® (/ ) at your location in the Stamford Town Center. Are there online courses and offerings as well?Simona Cipriani: Ideally new clients should start with one-on-one sessions because we want to ensure that the client is focusing on their body. Once they learn the movement, they can move into group settings. Sometimes people do duets, so they work with one other person at the same time, and sometimes trios, working in a group of three.Some sessions incorporate the equipment that Joseph H. Pilates designed that works with resistance to build musculature; with each session, one increases their awareness of how the equipment works. We also offer mat classes. Our classes are not like big mat classes in gym settings because we only accept a small number of people, never exceeding five to six people per class. Our mat classes incorporate the use of smaller pieces of equipment like Magic Circles and weights, and sometimes we work against a wall. We also offer courses online so that people can become familiarized with Pilates in the comfort of their home. This can be very helpful for people who don't live in the area and can't physically come into the studio to take classes. We also offer in home private instruction for our VIP clients and for those with limitations that prevent them from coming into our studio.We also have the Art and Science of Contrology, which is a Pilates Instructor Training Program; this is only done in person. Students come here or I travel to other states and to different countries to ensure they get the information in person.Additionally, I am a massage therapist and a Feldenkrais Practitioner, so I see people at our studio who might have some neurological issues, to help reestablish the natural movement pattern in the body.My husband, Dr. Joe Muscolino, is a licensed soft-tissue oriented chiropractic physician with a private practice in Stamford, CT since 1985. Please visit for more information.Regarding online offerings, check out our website / . There are links to stream courses and purchase our Pilates DVDs and books. There is also a link to purchase Pilates accessories and small pieces of equipment that we incorporate into our home mat classes like Magic Circles, TheraBands and light weights. We offer gift cards in customizable amounts to accommodate any budget. Feel free to contact the front desk at the studio for assistance with any purchases or with any scheduling questions. 203-973-7262Let's TalkTM: The testimonials here (/testimonials/ ) speak volumes about the high level of care that you provide at the studio. Many clients talk ( ) about their experience and high level of satisfaction with the“best equipment”,“best teachers” and customized goals for each client whether they are a professional dancer, athlete, or anyone, at any age, who wants to increase flexibility, maintain strength and prevent injury. Are there any particular success stories you would like to mention here?Simona Cipriani: One success story is Joseph DeRuvo. Joseph has been a student of mine for over a decade. He graduated from our Art and Science of Contrology Pilates Instructor Training program about 10 years ago. He had worked in many different fields, notably as a photographer and as a baker, but Pilates was something that resonated with his body and physical conditioning. Joseph is one of those people who can do anything, fix anything, with the kind of mind that can find a solution to any problem. He wanted to create a piece of equipment for the Pilates community that was available to everybody, that would be easy to put together, almost like a kit. He created this new business, the Universal Pilates Machine. He states on his website: Looking at the original design and intention of Joseph H. Pilates Apparatus, our intention is to utilize a more modern and affordable approach to fabrication, while holding fast to the intention of what the Apparatus was meant to be. We like to say, 'Classical Pilates Apparatus Reimagined.'Additionally, my heart goes out to young dancers who want to dance as professionals. Because it's such a difficult and competitive field, I want to help the dance community by giving them to find another way to improve their performance through enhanced strength, flexibility and balance. Even more importantly, a way to prevent injury. I have been able to help many of the dancers that come here to study the method to have a stronger career as a dancer. We established a scholarship fund to help defray the costs of the training program so they can also have a rewarding career as a Pilates instructor. When they don't have work for any reason in the dance field, they can fall back on Pilates.Another group of people are clients of mine who have become instructors and created a second career for themselves establishing home studios where they teach, in addition to their other jobs. These teachers can enjoy their family life, their spouses and children, while having the flexibility of teaching clients part time in their home studios. Dana Nelson, Fran Morina, Tracy Bloom, Leslie Gluck, and many others have developed nice clienteles in their home studios.Let's TalkTM: You have assembled an amazing, caring, and talented group of Instructors and Staff (/instructors/ ) at Art of Control® . What would you like our readers to know about your team?Simona Cipriani: My team consists of people who are absolutely in love with Pilates, who believe in my method of teaching Pilates and truly are the reason why I have a studio. They are not just people who work here, but also are real believers and supporters of The Art of Control. We have Ilana Meyers, Carla Hernandez and Sophia Orrell who keep the studio running smoothly. Jenette Wilkinson has provided her graphic design expertise, and Ingrid Tonelli has helped with social media and marketing. We have outstanding teachers like Lisa Frey, Leah Finkelstein, Cristina Gregori, and Candace Jemiolo who take on various roles that contribute to our success. Kristen McAfee, Assistant Director of Education for ASCPIT, also teaches and supervises students. They have helped me gain recognition in a global setting, and they carried the studio through tough times like COVID.Let's TalkTM: One will read on your site regarding The Art and Science of Contrology® Pilates Instructor Training Program (about/english-certification/ ), that,“Contrology is the complete coordination of body, mind, and spirit. - Joseph H. Pilates.The Art and Science of ContrologyTM Pilates Instructor Trainer Program (ASCPIT®) created the Bridge Instructor Training program for those who have already been certified through another school or who have not yet completed their certification.ASCPITs® Instructor Training program is rooted in the tradition of the Work as Joseph and Clara Pilates practiced it and in turn taught to Romana Kryzanowska. We believe that there is a wholeness to the Classical philosophy that when learned in its entirety, provides insight and confidence in the ability to teach. Together, the harmony of the Classical order and the knowledge of the various Apparatus work synergistically to create a workout program that will address any clients' needs.Let's TalkTM: It's quite impressive that you have built ASCPIT® into a global enterprise with operations in the USA and several international countries including Italy, Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia and many other international markets. Please tell us more, Simona.I'm proud to present this method to countries outside the United States. People are eager to learn the original work of Joseph H. Pilates, despite their exposure to various other Pilates styles in these countries. I am honored to work with my teacher liaisons in these locations and provide opportunities to learn this art to the wider community. It's a wonderful thing to see students from different countries working together to expand the certification program. This entails great effort on their end, but they build successful careers introducing Classical Pilates in their communities.Let's TalkTM: Are there any special offers for new clients (/new-clients-2/ ) that you would like to mention?Simona Cipriani: We always try to help new clients experience the unique way we work, so we offer a New Client Special: Three private lessons for only $259. Individual private lessons range in price from $90-$150/each, depending on the instructor. With a new client, it's initially important to work with an instructor one-on-one, so we can appropriately evaluate them and address their specific needs as they are introduced to Classical Pilates.Let's TalkTM: Thank you again for joining us today, Simona, is there anything else you would like to discuss today?Simona Cipriani: As the popularity of Pilates grows with the public, people should be informed about the use of the word“Pilates” because there are so many businesses using the word Pilates for their marketing, while not being experts in the field. When someone hears about Pilates in a gym or studio, they should do some research about the credentials and expertise of the teachers. If someone practices Pilates with a teacher who is not an experienced, well-trained individual, they will not get the same awareness and experience in their own body. They often think that it's easy because the teacher does not teach them properly, so the client is not being adequately challenged. Sometimes the client can get hurt because the teacher does not teach it safely. This happens especially if they do classes with more than five people. From my experience as a dancer and from practicing and teaching Pilates all over the world for 30+ years, Pilates is for ALL people, and it's very safe. If you have a good teacher, you can progress very quickly. The benefits in the long run are so worthwhile because your body can stay young and healthy, and your mind can stay sharp and youthful.********************************************************************************************About Simona Cipriani (/simona-cipriani/ )Simona Cipriani is the owner of the Art of Control® and the Educational Director of the Art and Science of Contrology® Pilates Training Program. She is a Second-Generation Master Teacher of Teachers who studied extensively with Romana Kryzanowska, becoming a certified instructor of the Authentic Pilates Method in 1993.Combining her knowledge of movement therapies with science the way Joseph H. Pilates intended, Ms. Cipriani directs her own Pilates professional certification-The Art and Science of Contrology®: Pilates Certification Program. Simona's program is also integrated into the curriculum of classes offered at the State University of New York at Purchase College.Ms. Cipriani is the author of the book, Art and Science of Contrology, a Traditional Pre-Pilates and Beginner Mat and Small Equipment.Simona Cipriani attended the Feldenkrais Guild's training in New York City from 2005 to 2009. Since that time, she has been working with clients utilizing both private Functional Integration sessions and Awareness Through Movement small group classes.********************************************************************************************For more information:Art of Control®100 Gray Rock PlaceStamford Town CenterStamford, CT 06902Phone: +1(203)973-7262Mobile: +1(914)469-2971Email: ...Art and Science of Contrology® Pilates Training Program1177 Summer Street, 2nd fl.,Stamford, CT 06905 United States+1(203)973-7262...********************************************************************************************Let's TalkTM...YOUR MEDIA COVERAGE AND PUBLICITY SOLUTIONWould your brand, your business, benefit from this same type of "awareness", media coverage and new-business-driver?Let's feature YOU in our“Let's TalkTM” interview series.Here is example of the media coverage on NBC News we provided to Dr. Inna Lazar, One of America's Top 10 Eye Doctors!Please contact our Founding Publisher Martin Eli for details: ...s********************************************************************************************About Let's TalkTMSince 2003, our parent company, SecuritySolutionsWatch (#SSW ) has featured“ In The BoardroomTM“ thought leadership interviews, and content-marketing programs, for companies engaged in artificial intelligence (“AI”), information technology (“IT”), robotics, safety, security, and related areas.We have delivered brand awareness, worldwide media coverage, and lead generation programs for some of the largest global, mega-brands, and household names such as: 3M, AT&T, Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu, HPE, Honeywell, Intel, Microsoft, Panasonic, Siemens, Sony, T-Mobile and many more (#SSW ) .We are pleased to share with our community, that the media coverage and publicity solution we have developed, which includes guaranteed exposure and visibility on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC News, and many other outlets, can now be delivered to any company, in any industry, and to any service provider, anywhere...throughout the USA and in any international country specified by our client.Want to know more about our Let's TalkTM marketing and media coverage solutions for : artists, art galleries, fashion designers doctors entertainment venues financial services providers healthcare and wellness salons and spas insurance agents lawyers manufacturers real estate brokers restaurants retail chains & stores any business...anywherePlease click here ( ) for additional examples of the media coverage we deliver with our "Let's TalkTM" platform.********************************************************************************************“Let's TalkTM” and“In The BoardroomTM” are brand names owned by Research 1825, Incorporated, a New York State corporation.********************************************************************************************

