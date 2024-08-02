Dusit Thani Kyoto Hotel Receives Coveted 'Michelin Key' From The Michelin Guide 2024 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 August 2024 – Dusit Thani Kyoto, a luxury urban oasis operated by Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has been named among the first hotels in the world to receive a coveted Michelin Key from the Michelin Guide 2024.





Dusit Thani Kyoto is the first Thai-branded hotel in Japan to receive a Michelin Key.

Similar to the Michelin Star system for exceptional culinary experiences, the Michelin Key acknowledges hotels that deliver outstanding stays with One, Two, and Three Key distinctions. Introduced by the Michelin Guide in April 2024, Michelin Keys are awarded only to establishments demonstrating the 'best of the best' across five key areas – excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the neighbourhood or setting.



To date, Michelin Keys have been awarded to hotels in France, Italy, Spain, and select locations in the United States. Japan is the first Asian country to receive Michelin Keys, and Dusit Thani Kyoto is one of only 85 hotels in the country to be named a One Michelin Key establishment. It is also the first Thai-branded hotel in Japan to receive this accolade.



Opened in September 2023, Dusit Thani Kyoto is located in the ancient former capital's peaceful Hanganji Monzen-machi district, only 850 metres from the bustling Kyoto Station. Uniquely blending Thai-inspired gracious hospitality with Japan's deep-rooted culture of omotenashi (meaning to wholeheartedly look after guests), the elegant hotel also features a distinctive design that masterfully blends the rich heritage of Kyoto with subtle Thai influences. This includes chedi-inspired motifs referencing the ancient Thai city of Ayutthaya, alongside the clean lines, natural materials, and subtle colour palette for which Kyoto is renowned. This unique fusion extends to the 147 meticulously appointed guest rooms, offering a harmonious balance of timeless elegance and contemporary charm.



Set around a serene and beautiful courtyard, Dusit Thani Kyoto offers a tranquil oasis for business and leisure travellers alike. Alongside elegant event spaces accommodating up to 240 guests, the hotel features the signature Devarana Wellness centre, where expert therapists deliver a unique fusion of ancient Thai massage therapies and traditional Japanese rituals. Additional well-being focused facilities include a well-equipped fitness centre and an inviting indoor swimming pool.



Contributing to the hotel's 'outstanding' Michelin Key distinction is a diverse range of unique culinary experiences. Guests can embark on a vibrant and interactive omakase journey at Kōyō , where the finest ingredients celebrate Kyoto's unique 24 'micro-seasons.' For a sophisticated evening experience, Den Kyoto beckons with its handcrafted cocktails served in a stylish ambience.



A truly one-of-a-kind experience awaits at Ayatana , the hotel's signature Thai fine-dining restaurant, which features a unique multi-sensory culinary journey inspired by the rich cultures of both Thailand and Japan. This immersive concept was created exclusively for the hotel by acclaimed Thai chefs Duangporn 'Bo' Songvisava and Dylan Jones – a husband-and-wife team who earned global recognition, including a Michelin Star, at their former Bangkok restaurant, Bo.



The hotel's dining experiences are further elevated by Dusit's commitment to supporting local suppliers and destination-specific initiatives. This includes collaborating with TeaRoom Inc., a renowned sustainability-focused tea manufacturer, to set up the Dusit Tea Garden in Wazuka, a town on the southern edge of Kyoto Prefecture, to produce organic tea for the hotel's restaurants. Dusit has also teamed up with OHARA FARMY, which supports the development of organic farms and sustainable land use, to create Dusit Farm, an expansive organic farm just 20 minutes by car from Kyoto. Alongside growing vegetables for use in the hotel's restaurants, it also serves as a venue for memorable and meaningful guest activities, including hands-on vegetable harvesting experiences.



"Dusit Thani Kyoto is honoured to be among the first hotels in the world and the first Thai-branded hotel in Japan to receive One Michelin Key for the quality of service and experiences offered," said Mr Gilles Cretallaz, Chief Operating Officer, Dusit International . "This recognition is a tribute to the dedication of the hotel team and our unwavering commitment to exceeding guest expectations at every touchpoint. This award also serves as a testament to the refreshed Dusit Thani brand, and a promise of the same high standards to be expected at our reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok, reopening on 27 September 2024, and other luxury Dusit Thani properties worldwide. As we follow our vision to uniquely deliver Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to the world, we look forward to pursuing further Michelin Key success at other Dusit destinations in the future."



Dusit's portfolio now includes 301 properties operating across 18 countries, including 57 properties operating under Dusit Hotels and Resorts and 244 luxury villas under Elite Havens, the leading provider of luxury villa rentals in Asia, which Dusit acquired in September 2018. More than 60 Dusit Hotels and Resorts are in the pipeline.







