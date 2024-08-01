Opinion Paris Olympics Terror: Terrorism Continues To Pose Persistent Risk To Nations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Despite thorough preparations and extensive cooperation between French intelligence and over 170 other high-level intelligence services, including those of the United States and Britain, managed to disrupt this highly anticipated sporting event. As investigations continue, no clear conclusions have been reached, and a wide range of and religious groups, from Al-Qaeda to extremist leftist organisations that recently won the French legislative elections, have been implicated.

Regrettably, the problem of terrorism is not confined to a particular time or location, nor is it restricted to a specific belief system, group, or ethnicity. Terrorism surpasses the boundaries of geography and time. No individual or nation, regardless of their strength or varied tactics, can escape its malevolence or accurately predict its emergence with complete certainty. What makes terrorism most perilous is its ability to adapt and diversify, as well as to find religious and ideological justifications that provide perpetrators with moral and potentially legal excuses for crimes ranging from theft to murder, burning, and even mutilation of victims' bodies.

Terrorism is the use of violence or threats to intimidate or coerce governments or populations. It can lead to serious harm, death, or hostage situations. It is crucial to prevent these acts, halt the financing of terrorist networks, disrupt their operations, and stop future human rights abuses. Victims of terrorism should be able to seek effective remedies and reparations.

Data released by the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, a research organisation linked to the US Department of Defense, revealed that close to 4,000 individuals lost their lives in Africa in 2023 as a result of terrorist incidents. This marked a rise of approximately 19% compared to 2022, during which the death toll escalated from 19,000 to 23,000 individuals. The centre noted that fatalities stemming from extremist activities in Africa surged notably over the previous year, reaching an all-time high of lethal violence.

For instance, the Sahel region in West Africa and several countries in the eastern part of the continent are experiencing a concerning rise in the activities of terrorist organisations that have expanded, transformed, fragmented, and reorganised themselves. The persistent assaults carried out by these groups have disrupted Somalia, Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria. Despite efforts by Western nations and various other countries globally to curb the phenomenon, these distressing outcomes persist. Terrorist attacks pose a significant security and financial challenge to African nations already grappling with numerous economic, social, and humanitarian crises stemming from climate change and economic downturn, along with over 30% of the population enduring food insecurity, further exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

The rise of terrorism over the past five decades has been predominantly associated with political Islam groups, which base their ideology on extremist literature to judge others, regardless of whether they are Muslim or Christian.

This approach fails to distinguish between religious sects or ethnicities, causing widespread destruction. What is particularly concerning is that the emergence of religious movements serves as a breeding ground for remnants of failed nationalisms and unfulfilled social aspirations. Within this context, various forms of Islam, self-described as angry or militant, have emerged, each claiming to represent true Islam and a pure Islamic civilisation. However, they fail to recognise their true enemies, posing a significant threat.

There is no single definition of terrorism, but various global declarations, resolutions, and treaties have shed light on some of its key characteristics and fundamental components. One notable effort to establish a universal definition of terrorism was made by the United Nations through Resolution No. 49/60 of the United Nations General Assembly in 1994. According to this resolution, terrorism is described as“criminal acts involving the use of violence or the threat of violence, with the intention of targeting human life or other civilians to disrupt political systems, instil fear in the public, or advance political, social, or religious agendas.” This definition underscores the international consensus that terrorism constitutes unlawful and unethical acts of violence directed at civilians or human life in general, with the aim of instilling fear and achieving specific political, social, or religious goals.

National definitions of terrorism are primarily determined by individual states, resulting in varying interpretations within their own counterterrorism laws. Ambiguous definitions of terrorism in certain countries have led to policies and actions that do not align with international legal standards. The United Nations website highlights the complexity of violent extremism, emphasising that there is no universally accepted definition. Consequently, different countries have distinct interpretations of terrorism based on their national laws and security concerns.

Many nations, including the United States and European countries, combat terrorism to protect their economic, political, and security interests, sometimes supporting opposing groups in other countries. This pattern is evident across various regions worldwide, such as Africa, Southeast Asia, and Central America.

The lack of a unified definition of terrorism or extremism has led to vague interpretations and varying perspectives. While some view it as resistance, others label it as extremism or barbarism, and still others perceive it as terrorism justified by certain reasons. Consequently, every act of violence garners both advocates and critics, each presenting their own rationale and motivations to support their stance. As a result, there may not be a clear consensus or universally accepted definition of“terrorism” for an extended period, leaving victims of this dreadful affliction without solace.

