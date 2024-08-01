QF, EAA, IOC Project To Bolster Societies Through Sports

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As the Olympic Games Paris 2024 unfold, a new collaboration is to be launched by Qatar Foundation, Education Above All Foundation, and the International Olympic Committee that will harness the power of sports to nurture more equitable, inclusive, and educated communities across Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Outlined yesterday at the Team Qatar Reception in the French capital, the three-year project – part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympism365 strategy to strengthen the role of sports and Olympism in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – will be focused on women and girls, people with disabilities, and people from marginalized communities, supporting the implementation of sports-for-good projects in over 10 countries, including Qatar, Sudan, and India.

Through developing localised solutions – in sports, and through sports – tailored to each country's needs, challenges, and goals, the project aims to reach up to 50,000 children and youth through community sports programmes, campaigns, policy and systems development, and partnerships that promote gender equality and inclusion.

It will also train up to 5,000 coaches, teachers, and instructors to develop the capability to promote equality and inclusion through sports, with education-focused digital interventions reaching hundreds of thousands more young people around the world.

Its immediate goals are to increase accessible, gender inclusive, safe, and sustainable opportunities for sporting participation; unlock new funding and programming pathways for equality, inclusion, and learning through sports; raise awareness of how sports can be a catalyst for the development of individuals and societies; and encourage and secure the commitment of governments and key stakeholders to take action in using sports to advance equality, inclusion, and education.

Speaking at the Paris event, HE Sheikha Hind bint Hamad al-Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation (QF), said:“At Qatar Foundation, we have always realised that sports is one of the rare tools that serves so many who are wanting to better their lives and gain a sense of personal fulfilment.

“We believe everyone, regardless of their gender, ability, socio-economic status, or religious background, deserves equal opportunities to explore and share their potential with the world.”

Highlighting QF's commitment and efforts to establish and expand platforms that ensure equitable access to sports for everyone, HE Sheikha Hind said:“Today, you can once again see this commitment in action, as Qatar Foundation comes together in collaboration with Education Above All Foundation and the International Olympic Committee to extend our collective efforts in harnessing the power of sports for justice and equality.”

Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, said:“This collaboration will not only empower thousands of young people, but also serve as a catalyst for promoting inclusion and gender equality through sport.

“With this initiative, we aim to demonstrate how innovative partnerships can help make significant strides in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, while creating a lasting impact on the lives of young people and helping to build a more inclusive and equal world.”

Fahad al-Sulaiti, CEO of Education Above All Foundation (EAA), said:“Just like education, we believe that sports has the power to bring people together regardless of their socio-economic status, geographical location or financial ability for a more inclusive and equitable world.”

Working with stakeholders in each country it targets, and with key institutions who will bring their knowledge and expertise to its work, the project will incorporate sport into existing programs and educational curricula; fund initiatives that use sports to advance accessibility and inclusion; encourage systemic behavioral change; and inform policy development through knowledge creation and evidence in relevant fields.

The regional delivery of the project, through programs to the value of $3mn, will be led by EAA as it utilises its expertise in promoting equity and inclusion through innovation and education, and the IOC, whose global network supports, scales, and advocates for sports for development initiatives. QF will lead the project's delivery in Qatar, including through building on its existing efforts and plans to expand inclusive sporting opportunities for women and girls.

Across three phases between 2024-2027, the ultimate goal of the collaboration is to improve the personal situations of those who participate in the project; change mindsets and social attitudes around inclusion, equitability, education, and sports in the communities where it is delivered; and create impact including new policies and funding avenues in targeted countries, states, and provinces.

