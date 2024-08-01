Guyana Commitment To Enhancing Maritime, Says PM Phillips

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Prime Brigadier (Ret'd) Mark Phillips has reaffirmed the government's commitment to developing Guyana's maritime sector and enhancing regional trade facilitation.

During his address at the business luncheon hosted by the Association of Guyana, Prime Minister Phillips also highlighted the government's dedication to improving infrastructure, streamlining processes, and upgrading regulatory frameworks.

The prime minister noted that“Millions of dollars have been invested in enhancing the maritime space, including developing deep-water ports and improved docking facilities.”

He explained that“Over $1 billion has been allocated to modernising the sector, with significant upgrades to the Vreed-en-Hoop Buoys and Beacons facility, which plays a critical role in navigational safety. This investment ensures that our ports are equipped to handle larger vessels and increased cargo traffic.”

To address current challenges, he assured that the government is working on comprehensive plans to further upgrade our port facilities, enhance security measures, and streamline regulatory processes.

“Our goal is to create an environment where maritime operations can thrive, ensuring the safety and efficiency of our shipping corridors...Our government is committed to fostering a culture of innovation and supporting research and development within this sector.”

Prime Minister Phillips highlighted the recent completion of the national Maritime Economy Plan (MEP), noting that the government is also focused on investing in advanced security technologies and collaborating with international partners to bolster the Maritime security framework. He also said that developments like the Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2 projects have significantly increased Guyana's production capacity, adding that this growth necessitates advanced logistics and shipping solutions.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of collaboration between government, the private sector and international partners.

“This sector presents immense potential for job creation and economic diversification. Therefore, we must harness these opportunities through strategic investments and partnerships.”

