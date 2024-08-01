80% Of Lung Cancers Linked To Smoking: Experts

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Lung cancer remains one of the most prevalent and deadly cancers worldwide, with approximately 80 percent of cases due to smoking.

Doctors said that quitting smoking is the most effective way to reduce lung cancer cases in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). They added that deteriorating air quality is contributing to the rising incidence of the disease.

Dr Zahoor, a leading oncologist at SKIMS Soura, said that lung cancer has a very strong association with smoking.“It is the most common cancer globally and a leading cause of cancer-related deaths. By quitting smoking, we can prevent more than 80 percent of lung cancers, thereby significantly reducing the cancer burden and related deaths,” he said.

Dr Zahoor added that lung cancer continues to be a major concern worldwide in terms of incidence and mortality.“Smoking cessation can have a long-lasting and meaningful impact on reducing its incidence rate and associated mortality,” he explained. He said all necessary modalities for evaluating and treating lung cancer are available within the UT.

Dr Sheikh Aijaz, another prominent oncologist in Kashmir, said that lung cancer is currently one of the leading causes of death but is preventable and treatable.“New insights into molecular mechanisms and interventions offer hope to the oncological community,” he said, adding that despite advancements, the importance of eliminating smoking remains critical.

Doctors said that while lung cancer is predominantly caused by smoking-affecting 90 percent of smokers-tobacco products are still widely accessible. This raises concerns about effectively reducing smoking rates. They explained that the risk of developing cancer decreases when smokers quit, though some risks remain.

Poor air quality is also a factor for non-smokers, contributing to the increasing incidence of lung cancer, they said.

The main causes of lung cancer, according to doctors, include smoking, secondhand smoke, radon exposure, asbestos exposure, air pollution, and genetic factors. Symptoms to watch for include a persistent cough that worsens over time, chest pain, shortness of breath, unexplained weight loss, coughing up blood, hoarseness, and frequent lung infections such as pneumonia or bronchitis.

Doctors recommend lifestyle changes and risk mitigation strategies to prevent lung cancer. These include quitting smoking, avoiding secondhand smoke, testing for radon, ensuring occupational safety, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and screening high-risk individuals.

It is noteworthy that the prevalence of smoking tobacco in J&K is 20.8 percent, the sixth highest in India, following Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. According to National Health Survey figures, tobacco use varies by district: Kupwara 56%, Shopian 52%, Anantnag and Bandipora 49% each, Budgam 48%, Pulwama 44%, Ganderbal 42%, Baramulla and Kulgam 41% each, and Srinagar 38%. GATS 2 data indicates that 35.2% of men, 5.1% of women, and 20.8% of all adults in J&K smoke tobacco