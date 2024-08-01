Oregon's Capitol Auto Group Announces The Addition Of Capitol Nissan Of Salem

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Capitol Auto Group's New Capitol Nissan of Salem Dealership

Alex Casebeer, Dealer Capitol Nissan Salem

Capitol Nissan of Salem - Capitol Auto Group

Salem, Oregon's Capitol Auto Group welcomes Capitol Nissan of Salem-now part of Salem's premier dealership family alongside Subaru, Toyota, Chevrolet & Cadillac

- David Englen, West Region Vice President of Nissan North AmericaSALEM, OR, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Capitol Auto Group is excited to announce the grand opening of Capitol Nissan of Salem , expanding its family of franchises to include this prestigious brand. The new dealership will be located at 3235 Cherry Avenue NE on the main Capitol campus and officially open its doors on August 1, 2024.Capitol Auto Group, renowned for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, has a rich history of serving the Salem community. It offers an impressive lineup of franchises, including Capitol Toyota, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Cadillac, and now Capitol Nissan. Their dedication to excellence has earned them a stellar reputation in the automotive industry.Nissan is undergoing a remarkable transformation, evolving from a value brand to one synonymous with quality and innovation. This makes Nissan a perfect complement to Capitol Auto Group. It will also enhance its offerings with a dynamic selection of affordable electric vehicles (EVs), SUVs, passenger cars, and trucks."Nissan is excited to welcome Capitol Nissan of Salem, Oregon, to its Pacific Northwest dealer network," said David Englen, West Region Vice President of Nissan North America. "Capitol Auto Group has a strong reputation, and we look forward to working with them to represent Nissan and move the brand forward in Oregon."At Capitol Nissan of Salem, customers can look forward to:-Sales and service of all Nissan models, including a large inventory of pre-owned vehicles.-Popular models such as the Versa, Sentra, Altima, Frontier, Armada, All-Wheel Drive Kicks, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Leaf (all-electric), and Aria (all-electric).-The addition of Capitol Nissan of Salem brings numerous benefits to our customers and the local community:-A major facility upgrade for both sales and service, offering a first-class service facility with trained staff.-A large selection of certified and pre-owned vehicles, ensuring diverse options for all customers.-The creation of 20-25 new positions, including sales, service technicians, and customer service roles, contributing to local job growth and economic development.Dealer Alex Casebeer expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to be able to add Nissan to our automotive lineup and to the Salem community. The addition of Nissan allows us to provide a full range of automotive choices to fit any desire or budget."The company will hold a grand opening event later this fall.Learn more: capitol-nissan .About Capitol Auto Group: Capitol Auto Group has served the Greater Salem area for 97 years. They feature five dealerships in Salem: Capitol Toyota 783 Auto Group Ave. NE; Capitol Subaru, 920 Auto Group Ave.; Capitol Chevrolet and Capitol Cadillac, 2855 Maple Ave. NE and the new Capitol Nissan located at 3235 Cherry AV NE. Also, Capitol Collision Center is located at 2815 Silverton Rd NE. Automotive News has recognized the company and its dealerships multiple times as a Top 100 Companies to Work For - most recently for their 2024 list. In addition to the dealerships, Capitol also offers Happy Heart Coffee Company and Happy Paws Pet Shop, all located on the Capitol Auto Group Campus. 1-800-888-1391.

Carrie Casebeer

Capitol Auto Group

+1 503-399-1011

email us here