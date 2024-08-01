Adam & Daniel Kaplan Promote Annual Twinsburg Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The annual Twins Days Festival held in Twinsburg, Ohio lasts three days and unites twins and multiples from across the world.

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Noted philanthropists and twin brothers, Adam S. Kaplan and Daniel E. Kaplan are raising awareness for this year's Twins Days Festival, held annually in Twinsburg, Ohio. The event is celebrated for bringing together twins and multiples from around the globe.The Kaplan brothers, both respected professionals, have forged lifelong relationships with fellow festival goers, connecting with attendees who return year over year to share in the unique experience of celebrating twins.Daniel, a financial expert known for his business acumen, and Adam, a seasoned consultant with extensive financial knowledge, have participated for many years. This year's three-day festival kicks off August 2nd and provides activities, events, and venues that offer a unique opportunity for twins to build lasting bonds with other multiples."We are thrilled to support the Twinsburg events and value the lasting bonds we've created with other attendees," said Adam S. Kaplan. "The festival connects the community, allowing attendees to share their experiences and inspire each other."The Kaplans are recognized for their unwavering commitment to philanthropy through their Giving Back Initiative. This initiative aims to create positive impacts locally and globally.Notes Daniel E. Kaplan, "Events like Twinsburg allow twins like us to meet incredible people and unite in a shared vision for a better world. We always come away with meaningful interactions and lasting connections."Attendees of the Twins Days Festival converge each year to celebrate the unique bond of twins and other multiple-birth siblings while honoring the heritage of Twinsburg and generating awareness about important education, studies, and events surrounding twins across the globe. The event is responsible for bringing economic value to the town and last year injected $5.4 million into the local economy.Twin brothers, Daniel E. Kaplan and Adam S. Kaplan are distinguished professionals and philanthropists. Daniel is a financial expert whose business acumen sets him apart as a leader. Adam's talent for consulting and depth of financial knowledge have positioned him for success in changing markets. Through their Giving Back Initiative, the Kaplans are committed to creating a positive impact, locally and throughout the world. Their support extends to organizations including Harvard Hillel, the Jordan G. McFaull Memorial Scholarship, OneFamily, the Alzheimer's Association, Autism Cares Foundation, and other causes.###For more information about Adam & Daniel Kaplan, please visit .For more information about the Twinsburg Event, please visit .XXX

Media Relations

Adam S. Kaplan & Daniel E. Kaplan

email us here