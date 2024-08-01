(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Centuri Holdings, Inc. (“Centuri” or the“Company”) (NYSE: CTRI) on behalf of Centuri stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Centuri has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 29, 2024, Centuri reported its financial results for the second quarter, revealing a Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.20, which falls short by $0.02 in comparison to market expectations. Additionally, the company's revenue for the quarter was disclosed at $643.39 million, representing a year-over-year decline of 17.0%, and missing analyst projections by $117.03 million.

Just months earlier on April 18, 2024, Centuri conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), and the company sold 12.4 million shares for $21. Since the IPO, the stock has plummeted and on July 29, 2024, Centuri stock closed at $15.72.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Centuri shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

