(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Paragon 28, (“Paragon 28” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FNA) on behalf of Paragon 28 stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Paragon 28 has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On July 30, 2024, after the closed, Paragon 28 filed a current report on Form 8-K with the SEC. It stated that“On July 30, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the“Audit Committee”) of Paragon 28, Inc. (the“Company”), in consultation with management, concluded that the Company's previously issued audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, contained within the Annual Report on Form 10-K for that year (and the associated audit report of the Company's independent registered accounting firm) and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements contained within the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024 should no longer be relied upon due to errors in such financial statements, and therefore a restatement of these prior financial statements is required. Accordingly, the Company intends to restate the aforementioned financial statements by amending its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the“Restated Filings”) as soon as reasonably practicable.”

On this news, the price of Paragon 28 stock fell by 13.7% on July 31, 2024.

