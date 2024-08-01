Boosting Revenues For Broadcaster FAST Channels And CTV Platforms With View TV Adsdirect

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The rise of Connected TV (CTV) and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels has revolutionized the way audiences consume content.

The rise of Connected TV (CTV) and Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels has revolutionized the way audiences consume content. However, the reliance on programmatic advertising alone has introduced several challenges that hinder the potential of these platforms. Issues such as bad syntax, fragmentation, and subpar Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) technology have created significant obstacles. Additionally, the presence of programmatic agencies acting as middlemen, rarely adding any value and taking a fifth of gross revenues, further complicates the landscape. This article explores these challenges and introduces View TV AdsDirect as a solution to enhance revenue and streamline the ad-sales process. This article explores these challenges and introduces View TV AdsDirect as a solution to enhance revenue and streamline the ad-sales process.Programmatic ads and product placementThe Syntax and Fragmentation ProblemOne of the primary issues with programmatic advertising on CTV and FAST channels is the problem of bad syntax and fragmentation. Programmatic advertising relies heavily on VAST (Video Ad Serving Template) tags to deliver ads. However, inconsistencies and errors in VAST tag syntax can lead to failed ad deliveries, resulting in lost revenue opportunities. Fragmentation across different platforms and devices exacerbates this issue, as each platform may have its own requirements and standards for ad delivery.For instance, a VAST tag that works perfectly on one platform might fail on another due to slight differences in implementation. This lack of standardization creates a fragmented ecosystem where advertisers and publishers struggle to ensure consistent ad delivery across all platforms. The result is a suboptimal user experience, with ads failing to load or displaying incorrectly, ultimately affecting the revenue potential of CTV and FAST channels.Subpar SSAI TechnologyServer-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) technology is crucial for delivering seamless ad experiences on CTV and FAST channels. However, many platforms suffer from subpar SSAI technology that fails to meet the demands of modern programmatic advertising. SSAI technology is responsible for stitching ads into the content stream, ensuring a smooth viewing experience for the audience. When SSAI technology is below par, it can lead to buffering, ad mismatches, and other issues that disrupt the viewing experience.Moreover, inadequate SSAI technology can result in incomplete ad fills, where not all available ad slots are utilized. This inefficiency directly impacts revenue, as fewer ads are delivered than possible. For CTV and FAST channels relying on ad revenue, this is a significant drawback that needs to be addressed to maximize their monetization potential.The Middlemen Problem in Programmatic AdvertisingAnother major challenge in the programmatic advertising landscape is the presence of middlemen who add little to no value but take a significant portion of the revenue. Programmatic agencies often act as intermediaries, facilitating ad transactions between advertisers and publishers. However, many of these agencies simply retrade ad inventory without providing any additional benefits, such as improved targeting or better ad placements.These middlemen typically take a commission of 15% to 30% of the revenue for their services. This is a substantial cut, especially considering that their contribution to the ad transaction process is minimal. In reality, the cost of a tech programmatic trade should be much lower, around $0.50 per CPM (cost per thousand impressions). The excessive fees charged by these middlemen reduce the overall revenue for CTV and FAST channel operators, making it harder for them to sustain and grow their businesses.Introducing View TV AdsDirectTo address these challenges, View TV has developed View TV AdsDirect, a solution designed to optimize ad delivery and maximize revenue for CTV and FAST channels. View TV AdsDirect offers several key benefits that help overcome the issues associated with relying solely on programmatic advertising.100% Ad Fill Guarantee: View TV AdsDirect ensures that all available ad slots are filled, maximizing revenue potential. By reducing the number of ad-sales process parties to a minimum, the platform provides two to three times more revenue for FAST channels and CTV platform operators with the same audience.VAST Tag Syntax Compliance: View TV AdsDirect monitors and corrects VAST tag syntax using deep-learning AI to ensure compliance across all platforms. This reduces the fragmentation issue and ensures consistent ad delivery, enhancing the user experience and increasing ad revenue.Reduced Middlemen and Fragmentation: By minimizing the number of intermediaries involved in the ad-sales process, View TV AdsDirect reduces the fragmentation and inefficiencies associated with programmatic advertising. This streamlined approach results in higher revenue retention for channel operators.Self-Service Buying Platform: View TV AdsDirect offers a self-service buying platform that allows advertisers to purchase ad inventory directly. This reduces the reliance on middlemen and provides greater control over the ad-buying process.Multi-Party PMP Integration: The platform also supports multi-party Private Marketplace (PMP) integration for traditional television advertising sales. This enables higher origin CPMs with fewer deductions, further increasing revenue for channel operators.View TV AdsDirect - ConclusionWhile programmatic advertising has brought significant advancements to the CTV and FAST channel landscape, it also presents several challenges that need to be addressed. Issues such as bad syntax, fragmentation, subpar SSAI technology, and the presence of middlemen can hinder the revenue potential of these platforms. View TV AdsDirect offers a comprehensive solution to these problems, providing 100% ad fill, VAST tag compliance, reduced fragmentation, and a self-service buying platform. By leveraging View TV AdsDirect, CTV and FAST channel operators can achieve higher revenue and deliver a better viewing experience for their audiences.

