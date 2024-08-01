Nibertex Achieves Oeko-Tex Standard 100 Certification, Reinforcing Commitment To Sustainability And Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DASMARIñAS, CAVITE, PHILIPPINES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nibertex , a pioneering force in the development of advanced electrospun membranes and composites , is proud to announce its successful attainment of the prestigious Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification. This globally recognized standard for textile safety underscores Nibertex's unwavering dedication to producing materials that not only excel in performance but also prioritize the and well-being of consumers and the environment.

The Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification is a rigorous evaluation process that ensures textiles and textile products are free from harmful substances that may pose risks to human health. By subjecting its production facility and advanced electrospun membranes and composites to stringent testing, Nibertex has demonstrated its commitment to exceeding industry standards and delivering products that meet the highest levels of safety and quality.

“Achieving the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification is a significant milestone for Nibertex,” said Sarah Angelica Yuzon, Chief of Staff at Nibertex.“This certification validates our relentless pursuit of innovation while upholding the strictest environmental and safety standards. It reinforces our position as a trusted partner in providing sustainable and responsible solutions for a wide range of industries.”

Nibertex's electrospun membranes and composites have garnered widespread attention for their exceptional properties, including high porosity, large surface area, and customizable functionalities. These materials have found applications in diverse sectors such as filtration, healthcare, energy, and environmental protection. With the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification, Nibertex further strengthens its market position by offering products that not only deliver superior performance but also meet the growing demand for sustainable and safe materials.

The certification process involved a comprehensive assessment of Nibertex's production facilities, raw materials, and finished products. The company underwent multiple testing to identify and eliminate any harmful substances that could potentially compromise human health. By adhering to the strict criteria outlined in the Oeko-Tex Standard 100, Nibertex has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and accountability in its manufacturing processes.

“We believe that sustainability and safety are integral to our business philosophy,” added Yuzon.“The Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification is a testament to our dedication to creating a positive impact on both people and the planet. We are proud to offer our customers products that are not only innovative but also contribute to a healthier and more sustainable future.”

Nibertex's achievement of the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification is a testament to the company's unwavering focus on research and development. Through continuous innovation and a deep understanding of customer needs, Nibertex has been able to develop advanced electrospun membranes and composites that meet the highest standards of performance, safety, and sustainability.

As a leader in the field of electrospun materials, Nibertex is committed to driving advancements in material science while prioritizing environmental responsibility. The company is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that address global challenges such as air and water pollution, healthcare, and energy efficiency. With the Oeko-Tex Standard 100 certification, Nibertex reinforces its position as a trusted partner in creating a sustainable future.

About Nibertex

Nibertex is a global leader in developing innovative, high-performance, and sustainable materials through nanotechnology. With over 20 years of experience in breathable films and a strong team of 73 employees, including 10 engineers, we've established a significant presence in two countries and export our products to over 15 nations.

Our core technology is a patented hybrid electrospinning process that enables the mass production of 100% PFAS-free polyurethane-based nanofiber films. Unlike traditional methods, our process delivers superior mechanical strength, high porosity, and enhanced reactivity while maintaining a large surface area.

Why Nanofibers?

Nanofibers offer unparalleled potential to address some of the world's most pressing challenges. Their unique properties make them ideal for a wide range of applications, from textiles to energy storage. By harnessing the power of nanotechnology, we're creating materials that are not only sustainable but also deliver exceptional performance.

Our Mission

Nibertex is committed to revolutionizing industries through our advanced nanofiber solutions. Our goal is to replace harmful materials like PFAS with our eco-friendly alternatives, contributing to a healthier planet. We're focused on developing products that have a positive impact on society, from improving human health to enhancing energy efficiency.

Our Vision

We envision a world where nanotechnology is seamlessly integrated into everyday life, driving innovation and improving quality of life. Nibertex is at the forefront of this transformation, creating sustainable materials that meet the demands of a growing and increasingly conscious global population.

Key Strengths:

Patented Electrospinning Process: Our proprietary technology sets us apart from competitors.

Sustainability Focus: We are committed to developing eco-friendly and sustainable products.

Global Reach: Our presence in multiple countries allows us to serve a diverse customer base.

Innovation: Our team of engineers is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of nanotechnology.

Scalability: Our production capacity enables us to meet the growing demand for our products.

By combining our expertise, advanced technology, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, Nibertex is shaping the future of materials science.

