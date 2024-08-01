FNA Investors Have Opportunity To Join Paragon 28, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

Paragon 28, ("Paragon 28" or "the Company") (NYSE: FNA ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Paragon filed an 8-K with the SEC on July 30, 2024. The filing stated, "On July 30, 2024, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (the "Audit Committee") of Paragon 28, Inc. (the "Company"), in consultation with management, concluded that the Company's previously issued audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, contained within the Annual Report on Form 10-K for that year (and the associated audit report of the Company's independent registered accounting firm) and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements contained within the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024 should no longer be relied upon due to errors in such financial statements, and therefore a restatement of these prior financial statements is required. Accordingly, the Company intends to restate the aforementioned financial statements by amending its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 (the "Restated Filings") as soon as reasonably practicable."

