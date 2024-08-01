National Picnic Day: Tips For A Gourmet, Eco-Friendly And Social Picnic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From 'The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO' campaign some tips for organising a flawless outdoor day

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 5 August, like every first Monday in August, is National Picnic Day or Monday Picnic Day: a holiday for those who want to enjoy, with the right organisation, the pleasantness of a day in the open air. For the occasion, the campaign "The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO" promoted by the Consorzio Prosciutto di Carpegna and co-financed by the European Union, provides some suggestions for a "déjeuner sur l'herbe" that looks at the goodness of food, sustainability, without forgetting, the indispensable social sharing.Having established that the destined place and the company of friends or family are the first moves to make in organising a picnic that will put everyone in a good mood, an important choice is the selection of food to put in the iconic picnic basket.The watchword is quality ingredients: there is no need to overdo the amounts or binge but opt for proposals that favour traditional flavours and enhance those gastronomic excellences to give the picnic a gourmet emphasis.Practicality should also not be underestimated: ready-to-eat solutions that can also be eaten by hand or can be prepared in a matter of minutes are better. Classic sandwiches always go down well with everyone, especially when creativity meets a high-quality product such as Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO. Its soft, sweet slices, in which slightly spicy notes can be detected, go well with a variety of ingredients such as fresh cheese spreads, salad leaves, vegetables and sauces.Alternatively, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, already prepared in slices, can be served with simple bread croutons that will enhance its flavour, for a satisfying taste experience.Another tip is to prepare an environmentally friendly picnic. Forget plastic crockery and cutlery and give the green light to everything sustainable: reusable glass or steel bottles, compostable cutlery, film or small containers to take home leftovers and minimise waste.And lastly, in addition to a dedicated playlist to cheer up this slow moment, souvenir photos of the picnic to post on social networks, as inspiration for those who want to prepare a picnic that seduces the palate and puts nature first.More information on Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO fun facts and recipes can be found on the Consorzio di Tutela website , and soon on the official website of 'The Eu Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO' campaign: , as well as on the Instagram account @consorzio_carpegna.

