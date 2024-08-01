Kuwait Beat Saudi Arabia 80-52 At Gulf Basketball Qualifiers Of U18 Asia Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's team made outstanding performance on Thursday defeating Saudi Arabia 80-52 in the fourth round of the Gulf qualifiers of the FIBA U18 Asia Cup 2024 that concludes Friday, tomorrow, while Qatar defeated Oman 111-57 in the same competition.

Kuwaiti players were in good shape from the very beginning of the match, which was held at Shaikh Saad AlAbdullah Sports Hall Complex, ending the game in favor of them. The "Blue" boosted their chance for the cup, while Saudi Arabia's hope was lost.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Ghazi al-Otaibi, the treasurer of Kuwait Basketball Federation, said the organizing committee offered all requirements to make a successful event.

He extolled Kuwaitis' performance and efforts that enhanced their position in the qualifiers for the Asian tournament.

Kuwait will meet Oman, and Qatar will play against Bahrain on Friday, tomorrow. The first and second positions will cruise into the Asian championship due in Jordan in September. (end)

msa







