Rain Predicted For Kashmir Valley Till Aug 5

Srinagar- The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has predicted significant rainfall and possible adverse conditions over the next ten days in Jammu and Kashmir

From August 1 to August 5, an official said that the region can expect generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain and thunderstorms.

He said that these conditions are anticipated to affect many areas in the Kashmir Division and most places in the Jammu Division.

For August 6 and 7, the forecast suggests scattered rain and thundershowers in the Kashmir Division, with more widespread precipitation expected across the Jammu Division.

This pattern is likely to continue with rain and thundershowers at scattered locations from August 8 to 10.

The Meteorological Centre has also issued an advisory due to the potential for intense showers.

These conditions may lead to flash floods, cloud bursts, landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones, particularly in vulnerable areas. Heavy rainfall is expected at a few locations in the Jammu Division.

“Residents are advised to stay informed and prepare for potential disruptions caused by the forecasted weather conditions,” the MeT office said.

While most parts of Jammu and Kashmir received moderate rainfall on Thursday, the torrential downpour in Kishtwar and Pulwama areas triggered flash floods, subsequently the fresh wet spell has brought relief from the heat wave across the Valley.

According to the details, Dachan area of Kishtwar and Khrew area of Pulwama have received torrential downpour today, which triggered the flash floods in these localities.

At some places, the rain water has entered into the shops and houses of people as well, causing huge inconvenience to them.

Moreover, the parts of Jammu and Kashmir received moderate rainfall since the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday with Katra recorded the highest precipitation of nearly 79mm followed by Jammu with nearly 50 mm rainfall. The heavy rainfall was recorded up to 8:30 AM following which the weather conditions improved across the Jammu division.

Srinagar and Gulmarg were the only stations in Kashmir where heavy rainfall has been recorded with summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording a precipitation of 25.0 mm from 08:30 AM to 5:30 PM while Gulmarg has received 18.6 mm rainfall during the period.

Pahalgam and Kupwara stations have however recorded just 2.6 mm rainfall and 1.6 mm rainfall respectively since this morning while the rest of the stations have not received any rainfall.