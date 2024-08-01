Afghanistan To Host South Africa For Three Odis In September

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan Board has announced that the Afghanistan national cricket team will host South Africa for three One Day Internationals (ODIs) in September this year.

According to the board's statement released on Wednesday, July 31, these matches will take place from September 18 to 22 and on September 23 and will be held in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

The board has highlighted that this will be the first bilateral series between Afghanistan and South Africa.

Additionally, Afghanistan's national cricket team will also host a Test match against New Zealand from September 9 to 13. Reports indicate that this Test match will be hosted in India.

Furthermore, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has announced that the Under-19 national team will participate in a tri-series with Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The series will commence on November 15 and continue until November 26, hosted by the United Arab Emirates. The list of players participating in these matches has not yet been released.

This comes on the heels of Afghanistan's national team making history by advancing to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup for the first time after defeating strong teams such as Australia, New Zealand, and Bangladesh.

