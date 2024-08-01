SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - BBU

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. ("Brookfield" or the "Company") (NYSE: BBU ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, ext.

7980.

The investigation concerns whether Brookfield and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



In April 2022, Brookfield purchased CDK Global ("CDK"), a provider of software to car dealerships, for $6.41 billion. Then, on June 19, 2024, CDK announced that it was investigating a cyber incident and had shut down all of its systems proactively, significantly disrupting operations at car dealerships across the U.S. and Canada. CDK subsequently acknowledged that it had been the victim of a cyberattack and that its systems were hacked a second time as it tried to restore services.



On this news, Brookfield's unit price fell $2.19 per unit, or 11.13%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $17.49 per unit on June 21, 2024.

