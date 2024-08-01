SMG Investors Have Opportunity To Lead The Late Stage Asset Management, LLC Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces to investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all purchasers of Pre-IPO shares through funds issued by Late Stage Asset Management, LLC between at least March 2019 and March 2023.

So what: If you purchased Pre-IPO shares through funds issued by Late Stage Asset Management, LLC between at least March 2019 and March 2023, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Late Stage class action, go to

or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case:

According to the complaint, certain of the defendants orchestrated a common plan and scheme whereby a network of unregistered sales agents fraudulently offered and sold retail investors purportedly "no-fee" unregistered securities through various investment funds consisting of equity interests in private companies which may in the future become public ("Pre-IPO shares"). Further, the complaint alleges that other defendants repeatedly told investors that there were no up front fees or commissions for their investments in Pre-IPO shares. These were false statements. In reality, certain of the defendants would charge investors up to a 150% markup on any given Pre-IPO shares sold to investors and pocket the money or use the money to pay their sales agents. These defendants intentionally misled investors so that they would invest in Pre-IPO shares.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

