Concierge Auctions Announces August Lineup Of Over US$100 Million In Luxury Real Estate Spanning The Globe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

4610 Makena Road, Wailea-Makena, Maui, Hawaii

'Emerald Lake Estate', 37307 Diamond Oaks Drive, Magnolia, Near Houston, Texas

5924 Bonsall Drive, Malibu, California

3323 Johnson Road, Lafayette, California

11 Vestry Street Penthouse, New York City, New York

A Maui beachfront paradise; Texas's Emerald Lake Estate; a newly constructed Malibu home; a European Bay Area estate; and a TriBeCa penthouse headline the month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming auctions for August-over US$100 million in luxury properties showcasing some of the most opulent real estate in the world.

Headlining the month of August are a breathtaking Maui estate featuring 148 feet of unrivaled beachfront on Hawaii's Wailea-Makena's Po'olenalena Beach; an ultimate luxury escape at Emerald Lake Estate, covering 227-plus acres of resort-style grounds in Magnolia, Texas; a newly constructed, modern Bonsall Canyon estate in Malibu, California; a San Francisco Bay Area European estate, completely rebuilt in 2011; and a three-story TriBeCa penthouse featuring ample outdoor living spaces and views of New York City.

All are available for viewing on conciergeauctions, where buyers may also place bids from anywhere in the world.

Featured Properties:

4610 Makena Road, Wailea-Makena, Maui, Hawaii

Listed for US$33 million.

Bidding Open Through August 15-Current High Bid: US$18 million

Nestled on the tranquil shores of Po'olenalena Beach in Wailea-Makena, 4610 Makena Road is a rare coastal gem spanning two oceanfront parcels, encompassing nearly one and a half acres of a verdant tropical haven. The estate boasts a staggering 148 feet of beachfront, elevated above shimmering white sands. Four impeccably designed buildings offer a combined 6,352 square feet of luxurious living space, featuring seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and two elegant half bathrooms. The breathtaking beachfront estate stands as a testament to refined coastal living and architectural brilliance. Listed by Nancy Callahan of Coldwell Banker Island Properties and Paul Stukin of Deep Blue HI, the home is currently for sale by Tina Moss and Edward White as Trustees of the Jerome S. Moss Living Trust. The late Jerry Moss was the co-founder of A&M Records.

The primary residence welcomes visitors with an open, airy layout, a state-of-the-art chef's kitchen, a spacious living room with panoramic windows, as well as an expansive lanai. Exquisite wood and stone details throughout all four buildings create an authentic Hawaii-style atmosphere. Architecturally, the estate's design beautifully merges modernity with classic tropical elements, highlighted by seamless indoor-outdoor transitions, providing the perfect retreat to take in gentle ocean breezes and spectacular sunsets. Additional features include three guest houses, and two private gated entrances ensuring privacy and tranquility.

“Jerry and I saw our home as an oasis of tranquility amidst our busy lives-a place with the same exceptional design that could be found in the artwork he loved to collect,” said Tina Moss.“Though our family is moving on to our next chapter, I will always treasure the memories we built here, and I know that whoever resides here next will experience the same comforts and adventures that we were privileged to enjoy ourselves.”

'Emerald Lake Estate', 37307 Diamond Oaks Drive, Magnolia, Near Houston, Texas

Listed for US$19.8M. Reserve US$7.49M

Bidding open 8–22 August

Listed by Lisa Carswell of Carswell Real Estate, 37307 Diamond Oaks Drive is set against the shore of the private 25-acre Emerald Lake in the rapidly growing Magnolia suburb of Houston, Texas. Amidst 227-acres of resort-style grounds, the custom-built gated estate represents one of the largest and most coveted lots in the High Meadows Ranch community. It is tucked away at the end of a private drive and enjoys unparalleled privacy and expansive views of the natural beauty surrounding the home. The scenery is tastefully enhanced by the addition of outdoor features including a nine-acre Japanese garden and a seven-acre botanical garden with over 5,000 azaleas. The lake is stocked with bass for anglers, while outdoor enthusiasts can stroll along miles of hiking trails and cross 21 separate bridges connecting the lake's shore to 10 different islands.

Within the home itself, enjoy refined finishes and Mediterranean-inspired design emphasizing wood construction across three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, resplendent kitchen and dining areas, and a wine room. High ceilings and two fireplaces give a sense of expansiveness and elegance to the indoor settings in both the main house and accompanying guest house-perfect for hosting friends and family. Nearby, a private helipad makes it easy to arrive and depart in speed and style, while a covered boathouse is perfect for storing whichever vessels are preferred for exploring Emerald Lake.

“This is that rare property that brings with it a slice of natural paradise to enjoy far beyond the four walls of the home itself,” said Carswell.“Lakeside living is already so sought after for the lifestyle it enables, but in this case, owners have a chance to own Emerald Lake and its beautifully sculpted grounds, an oasis of nature and serenity in a busy world. This is not an opportunity to be missed.”

5924 Bonsall Drive, Malibu, California

Listed for US$14.9 million. Starting bids expected between US$4 million and US$8 million.

Bidding open 15–28 August

Views of beautiful scenic hills, canyons, and the ocean beyond characterize this newly constructed Bonsall Canyon estate. Listed by Mark Gruskin of Westside Estate Agency, the private paradise, designed by Ray Kappe, is located on one of the most desirable streets in Malibu, featuring a modern four-bedroom main residence that blends into the natural landscape and a detached two-bedroom guest apartment. The primary residence has Kappe's signature open spaces, tall ceilings, and viewpoints to showcase panoramic views and make the most of the Malibu sunshine. The state-of-the-art kitchen has a spacious island and stainless appliances. The primary suite is a true escape, taking up the second floor with a spacious bedroom, custom closets, a private balcony, and a spa-like ensuite. Other spaces on the property include a swimming pool, greenhouse, fruit orchard, and workshop, plus ample room for an additional guest house. Complete with equestrian facilities, including stables, a professional riding arena, and paddocks, no expense has been spared for human or equine comfort. With convenient access to top-rated schools, lovely beaches, and local amenities, this property is a slice of California's coastal paradise.

3323 Johnson Road, Lafayette, California

Listed for US$11.9 million. Starting bids expected between US$3.2 million and US$5.25 million.

Bidding open 15–29 August

This sophisticated gated European estate sits on seven acres of land between Berkley and Walnut Creek, offering breathtaking valley views. Completely rebuilt in 2003, the main home boasts exceptional craftsmanship using only the highest end materials. Contemporary simplicity blends with classic old-world details including a mirrored dining wall and luxurious fireplaces. Built in the French-style, the immaculate interior with abundant natural light features high ceilings and wood and stone flooring. The gourmet kitchen is lined with custom cabinetry and professional-grade appliances while the primary suite boasts a gorgeous ensuite bathroom with a spacious dressing area, steam shower, and soaking tub with a view. Impeccably manicured grounds include a heated saltwater pool, covered loggia with an outdoor kitchen, and guest house, all while framing spanning views of Mount Diablo.

11 Vestry Street Penthouse, New York City, New York

Listed for US$8.65 million. Starting bids expected between US$3 million and US$5.5 million.

Bidding open 23–30 August

This exquisite New York City penthouse, exemplifying modern luxury, sophisticated design, and ample outdoor space, is located in the celebrated TriBeCa neighborhood. Listed by Jonathan Stein and Gavin Shiminski of Douglas Elliman, this opulent estate offers 3,300 square feet of interior living space, complemented by an additional 2,000 square feet of outdoor terraces. The residence features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and luxurious living areas including a unique custom water feature and dramatic floating staircase. Representing a rare opportunity to acquire a premier penthouse in this sought-after neighborhood, the property showcases unparalleled design and craftsmanship from its rich cherry wood floors and mahogany trim to the handcrafted fieldstone surrounding its two wood-burning fireplaces. The residence is further enhanced by expansive windows that provide abundant natural light and stunning views of Lower Manhattan.

“This penthouse is a masterpiece of contemporary design, offering a rare combination of expansive living spaces and breathtaking views,” stated Stein.“It stands as a testament to refined urban living in one of Manhattan's most desirable neighborhoods.”

“Few residences in Manhattan offer as much outdoor space and elegance as 11 Vestry,” said Shiminski.“It's a private sanctuary with bespoke design across three floors. One lucky bidder will have the opportunity to take home the keys to this prestigious city living experience.”

Additional Properties:

'E2 Ranch', 18818 Farm to Market 442 Road, Needville, Near Houston, Texas

Listed for US$3.95 million by Drake Heller and Mitch Eads of Republic Ranches

Starting Bids Expected Between US$1 million and US$2.5 million

Bidding open Through 7 August-Current High Bid: US$1.8M

This 30-acre property less than an hour from Downtown Houston, hosts a 13,000-square-foot main home with 13 bedrooms, four kitchens, custom finishes, a private wine grotto, and an event center, making it ideal for a family compound or luxury venue.

'A River Runs Through It', 696 Big Goose Road, Sheridan, Wyoming

Listed for US$3.995 million by Kaycee Rader and Jami Kessner of Coldwell Banker – The Legacy Group

Bidding open Through 7 August-Current High Bid: US$1.8M

Situated on Big Goose Creek, this 12-plus acre property features breathtaking views of the Big Horn Mountains, a fishing pond, main residence, guest house, and more. With live water and fly fishing opportunities right outside the front door, this property is a dream for fishing enthusiasts.

10 North Spencer Street, Lexington, Bloomington-Normal Area, Illinois

Listed for US$4 million by Robin Johnson and Geri Forkum of Benchmark Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between US$500,000 and US$1 million

Bidding open 9–23 August

This beautifully restored 1898 Victorian estate features exquisite craftsmanship and details. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it offers versatile potential as a single-family home, corporate retreat, or event venue.

3111 Welborn Street, #1304, Dallas, Texas

Currently Listed for US$2.6 million by Robert Schrickel of Ebby Halliday Realtors

Reserve US$1.3 million

Bidding open 12–21 August

Located in the newly renovated Centrum building in the heart of Oak Lawn, this double-end condo offers panoramic downtown Dallas views, ample living and entertaining space, concierge services, and 24-hour security.

Images of properties may be viewed at conciergeauctions. All photo credits should be provided to Concierge Auctions. Properties are available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreements. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

###

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here