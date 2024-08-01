Pennant Completes Acquisition Of Signature Healthcare At Home’S Washington And Idaho Assets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAGLE, Idaho, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, announced today that it has completed its purchase of the Washington and Idaho assets of Signature Healthcare at Home.



Pennant previously announced its agreement to purchase the Signature assets, with the planned closing of Signature's Washington and Idaho assets on August 1, and a second purchase agreement capturing Signature's Oregon business closing on January 1, 2025.

Today's acquisition will add to Pennant's existing strength in Idaho, and build out Pennant's Washington footprint in a critical certificate of need state.

“Today is a significant milestone in Pennant's investment in the Pacific Northwest,” said Brent Guerisoli, Pennant's Chief Executive Officer.“In Signature, we have a found a uniquely complementary opportunity in key communities and geographies for Pennant,” continued Mr. Guerisoli.“We are particularly excited about this acquisition in locations where Pennant has high-performing leaders and current operations who can support the Signature's talented leaders and help them develop as they accelerate their ability to provide life changing service in their communities.”

"As we close on the first phase of this acquisition, and transition these Idaho and Washington operations, we are excited to welcome the Signature team to the Pennant family. We are grateful to the Signature team, all of whom have been so welcoming to our operational and service center teams as we have begun the work of transition,” said John Gochnour, Pennant's President and Chief Operating Officer.“We look forward to building on Signature's impressive legacy of quality care as we implement Pennant's unique operating model, innovative technology stack, best practices, and world-class resource support to benefit communities across Washington and Western Idaho.”

About Pennant

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services through 117 home health and hospice agencies and 54 senior living communities located throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at

