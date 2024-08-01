Americorps Seniors Honors Exemplary Leaders At Annual Convening

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AmeriCorps Seniors announces the recipients of the AmeriCorps Seniors Convening Awards

Washington, DC, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps , the agency for national service and volunteering, is proud to announce the recipients of the first ever AmeriCorps Seniors Convening Awards. This prestigious accolade recognizes program directors who have made significant contributions to their communities by leveraging volunteer service to address local challenges that align with national priorities. Its annual service awards recognize outstanding contributions to community service and volunteerism across the nation.

"AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers change lives,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “Through AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparents, Senior Companions and RSVP, these awardees exemplify how this coming together enriches our communities, strengthens social ties, and builds a sense of respect and understanding among us.”

"In a testament to the power of dedication and service, these AmeriCorps Seniors awardees truly set the bar higher for us all," said Carly Bruder, the Acting Chief Program Officer of AmeriCorps. "AmeriCorps Seniors, with their experience and sage wisdom, continue to stand at the forefront of service and volunteerism, creating change across the nation's communities."

Impactful Service Award honors program directors who have significantly impacted their communities through volunteer service addressing local challenges that are also national priorities.

Recipients: Shelida Purnell, Foster Grandparent Program, Community Action of Greater Indianapolis, and Jeannie Leal, City of Corpus Christi Senior Companion Program

Shelida Purnell, an innovator committed to enhancing social and physical health, secured a $100,000 grant from Congressman Andre Carson. Utilizing these funds, she organized successful community initiatives, including two 3Ks, a 5K, and a Senior Health Fair. These events, which featured coaching on safe workouts and healthy eating, significantly benefited participants' health, leading to weight loss and reduced dependence on medication. The programs attracted over 200 attendees and 40 health-related vendors, promoting community engagement and the formation of accountability groups for sustained healthy living.

Jeannie Leal is known for her dedication to the Corpus Christi community, Jeannie utilized volunteerism to ensure inclusive access to books and nature. She initiated a book club for visually impaired individuals and launched the City of Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Passport program, promoting outdoor activities and civic engagement. Her efforts have significantly improved community engagement and the quality of life for older adults. This initiative not only promoted the joy of reading but also fostered social connections.

Inclusive Service Award recognizes individuals who improve equity and accessibility in older adult volunteerism.

Recipient: Tina Brown , Dignity Health Connected Living, Oaks Drive, Redding, CA

Amid the pandemic, Tina Brown bridged the digital divide by teaching Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion volunteers how to use laptops and Zoom. She also held in-service trainings and recognition events, ensuring volunteers stayed connected and appreciated. Tina is honored with the Inclusive Service Award for her intentional efforts to improve equity and accessibility in older adult volunteerism. She also ensured inclusion through monthly in-service trainings and drive-thru recognition events, maintaining social connections and appreciation for volunteers.

Influential Service Award recognizes directors who exemplify strong leadership and civic engagement.

Recipient: Stacy Venteicher , Carroll County RSVP, Glidden, Iowa

Stacy Venteicher's visionary leadership expanded her program's reach and impact, developing a comprehensive volunteer training initiative that empowered older adults to serve effectively and take on leadership roles. Her commitment to civic engagement and challenging stereotypes about aging has made older adults valuable, active community members. Under her guidance, her program has expanded its reach, enhancing volunteer training initiatives and challenging stereotypes about aging. Stacy's advocacy for older adults and collaboration with other directors has significantly impacted her community and beyond.

Innovative Service Award recognizes program directors who creatively address community needs through new service activities.

Recipient: Michelle Moll , Exec. Dir., King of Prussia, PA

Michelle Moll receives the Innovative Service Award for her creative approaches to addressing community needs through volunteer programs. Over the past 15 years, Michelle has revitalized critical programs, including the "Digital Literacy" initiative, which has expanded to serve multiple generations struggling with technology. Her innovative leadership has earned her recognition for bridging the digital divide and enhancing community wellness. Michelle has expanded critical community programs across four counties. Her Digital Literacy program, initially aimed at combating isolation during the pandemic, now serves multiple generations, helping over 450 community members understand technology. Michelle's innovation bridges the digital divide and creates impactful service opportunities.

Life of Service Award honors individuals with over 20 years of service in promoting older adult volunteerism.

Recipient: Betty Ruth (40+ years), Exec. Dir., RSVP, Athens, AL

Betty Ruth has over 40 years dedicated to serving older adults, Betty has been a strong advocate in Congress and her home state's legislature. Betty's extensive contributions include serving on the Alabama Department of Senior Services Board of Directors and as a delegate to the White House Conference on Aging. She has led efforts to ensure meaningful volunteer opportunities for older adults and cultivated ethical leaders in the community. Embodying a life of service, her leadership and advocacy have cultivated a community of ethical leaders committed to meaningful volunteer opportunities for older adults.

Legacy of Leadership Award recognizes a dedicated champion of AmeriCorps Seniors programs and older adult volunteers.

Recipient: Edwin L. Walker , Former (March) Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aging, Administration on Aging

For the first time, AmeriCorps Seniors presents the Legacy of Leadership Award to Edwin L. Walker for his tireless dedication to aging policy, program development, and advocacy. Edwin's career has been marked by his commitment to supporting older adults and engaging them as providers of services. His leadership has shaped national and international aging networks, leaving a profound legacy. Edwin's career has been dedicated to preserving the dignity of older adults, their families, and caregivers. His leadership in policy, program development, and research has significantly supported older adults nationwide. Edwin's unwavering commitment to outstanding leadership has left a legacy impact.

“The impact that AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers have on communities is incredible and the project directors that lead these programs create the foundation for that impact,” said Atalaya Sergi, the Director of AmeriCorps Seniors. “They not only show a deep dedication to their communities, but to the volunteers they support, and we are grateful for all they do day in and day out to get things done for America. We also could not do the work of AmeriCorps Seniors without our partners and this year we wanted to recognize Edwin Walker, who has been a longtime and steadfast supporter of AmeriCorps Seniors.”

For more information on AmeriCorps Seniors and its programs, visit AmeriCorps.gov/Seniors .

