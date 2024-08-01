New Book By Patricia Cunningham Arps Exposes The Hidden Scourge Of Sexual Exploitation By Powerful Figures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- ArpsDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Patricia Cunningham Arps, a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor, is proud to announce the release of her groundbreaking new book,“CANCEL” YOUR IMPRISONMENT Uncovering the Abuse of Power. This powerful narrative is a clarion call to all who have suffered as a result of the shrewd manipulation and destructive abuse of those in positions of power. The book is yet to be released, but soon it will be available on Amazon.Arps, the author of the acclaimed Imprisoned by Secrets of the Heart, shares her harrowing personal journey of overcoming the shame and guilt imposed by her former pastor's sexual exploitation. Her new book,“CANCEL” YOUR IMPRISONMENT, reexamines these experiences with newfound understanding and education. It dives deeper into her story, shedding light on the manipulative grooming and psychological abuse that victims often endure. Through her candid narrative, Arps challenges and empowers women who have suffered similar experiences to reclaim their lives and reject misplaced guilt and shame.“Empowerment is an entitlement for those of us who experienced inner exile caused by the lack of integrity by men in power,” says Arps.“No longer do we, as women, have to bear the brunt of guilt, shame, ostracization, and isolation from events perpetrated by men in power. My book both educates and encourages others to escape these toxic relationships and find freedom.”Arps' work is supported by such references as Sexual Misconduct in Counseling and Ministry, The Wounded Healer, and Betrayal of Trust: Sex and Power in Professional Relationships. Her book is a personal memoir and a valuable resource for anyone affected by or interested in power dynamics and exploitation.About Patricia Cunningham ArpsPatricia Cunningham Arps is a Licensed Professional Counselor Associate and Certified Rehabilitation Counselor based in Dallas, Texas. As a dedicated health professional, Arps is devoted to helping women overcome the scars of sexual exploitation and to providing support and resources to women who have been victimized by powerful figures. Through her work at Total Life Counseling of Dallas, TX, and her non-profit WWLGW, Inc., she continues to advocate for those affected by the abuse of power.Contact Information:Patricia C. Arps, MS, LPCA, CRCEmail: ...WWLGW Office: 940-999-7105Total Life Counseling: 469-757-5215

