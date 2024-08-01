Olga Mendez Wins Human Resource Executive Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Honored by National Human Resources Association Rochester Affiliate

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Olga Mendez, Director of Human Resources at American Packaging Corporation, was awarded the National Human Resources Association (NHRA) Rochester Affiliate's Executive of the Year Award, which recognizes the best and brightest in the field of Human Resources in the Rochester, New York community.

This prestigious award distinguishes and honors the HR professional who:

Olga Mendez wins the 2024 NHRA-Rochester Affiliate's Executive of the Year Award. Shown in the picture (from left to right) from American Packaging Corporation: Jeff Koch, CEO, Olga Mendez, Director of Human Resources, and Ray Graham, President.

Is innovative and consistently prepare their organizations for the future.

Makes significant contributions and impact their organizations and the HR community.

Demonstrates leadership and operational excellence. Inspires others to excel.

Ray Graham, president, said, "Olga has made significant impact on American Packaging, each of our Centers of Excellence, and all our APC family members, by building a more progressive HR organization, enhancing the quality of our HR programs, driving excellence as an Employer of Choice, and increasing our community involvement. All these changes better serve our business and our most valuable assets-our APC Family!"

Olga is also dedicated to the greater Rochester community, serving on the Board of the

YWCA USA,

National Human Resources Association, Genesee Valley Chapter (GVC) of the

Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM), and Willow Domestic Violence Center.

About American Packaging Corporation : Founded in 1902, American Packaging Corporation is a recognized leader in the flexible packaging industry. Family-owned, APC distinguishes itself by investing in state-of-the-art facilities and capabilities, delivering packaging innovation, promoting sustainable products and practices, and focusing customer delight. Today, APC operates six Centers of Excellence in the United States and employs approximately 1,300 talented, motivated professionals. For more information about American Packaging Corporation, please visit .

