Ernest W. Cockrell Reveals Profound Examination Of Manhood In Latest Literary Creation, 'Samson's Shadow'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned author and Episcopal Priest, The Rev. Ernest W. Cockrell, introduces his recent literary opus, Samson's Shadow, a captivating narrative that intricately explores the nuances of manhood and the human experience. This profound work involving an English churchwarden and his American vicar takes readers on a reflective journey through the intricacies of self-discovery, interpersonal dynamics, and the profound interplay of faith with the demands of daily existence Cockell's wonderfully written, fast-moving novel deals with a universal quest to“come to terms,” as the churchwarden of a small parish north of London deals with the suicide of his bishop and friend. In this lively, introspective work the churchwarden wrestles with self-doubt, his inner feelings at odds with public assumptions as he deals with questions of his manhood by the man“who has everything” except the one thing he yearns for.



As a caring guide, the American vicar reveals the protagonist's inner struggles, leading to epiphanies and self-awareness. A new look at inherited identity, the story gracefully navigates the physical-mental border.



Exploring society's norms, duties, and complexities, the two men – and many accomplices - invite readers to join them in exploring life's complexities, even as the vicar gains insight into his own life expressed after each“session” with his own confession to God, as he has no one else to tell.



As the heroes face their flaws, the story goes beyond self-improvement, acceptance, and contemplation. This book stimulates people seeking a deep understanding of humanity. The vicar's candid portrayal of his own journey of self-acceptance adds realism and compassion.



Samson's Shadow artfully weaves the narrative with humor, introspection, and spiritual discernment. The vicar's interactions with the churchwarden yield unexpected moments of laughter, embarrassment, contemplation, and ultimately, a sense of shared humanity.



Cockrell's narrative prowess shines in Samson's Shadow, creating a tapestry that is both intellectually stimulating and accessible. The book encourages readers to reflect on their trials, aspirations, and self-affirmation journey.



As Samson's Shadow emerges into the public domain, readers are subtly invited to embark on a journey of their own intellectual engagement, introspection, and enlightenment. The vicar's discourse resonates with authenticity and scholarly depth, making the book invaluable for those navigating the intricate labyrinths of identity and relationships.



In the eloquent words of The Rev. Ernest W. Cockrell, Samson's Shadow offers a poignant contemplation of the elaborate tapestry of the human condition. With humor, introspection, and spiritual discernment, this literary work aims to captivate readers in a profound exploration of manhood and self-discovery.



An interesting video with Fr. Cockrell discussing the novel's inception is available on YouTube.



About the Author:

The Rev. Ernest W. Cockrell's trajectory from Oklahoma to becoming an Episcopal Priest in Massachusetts and California resulted from his academic pursuits at the Divinity School of Harvard University and Anglican Studies at The Episcopal Divinity School in Cambridge, MA, which laid the groundwork for a career immersed in 21st century reality. From ordination in Chestnut Hill, MA, to transformative service in various parishes and roles, Cockrell's life is a testament to the fusion of faith and human experience.



In Samson's Shadow, Cockrell intertwines a rich tapestry of characters and experiences, reflecting an exploration of profound questions surrounding manhood – and womanhood.



It provides a distinctive perspective into the human condition and the internal struggles confronted by individuals on their life's journey.



Samson's Shadow is now available on Amazon. For more information about the book, order details, and updates, please visit Ernest W. Cockrell (ernestwcockrell).

Ernest W.Cockrell

Visionary Book Writers

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other