SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Stmicroelectronics N.V. - STM

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

STMicroelectronics N.V. ("ST" or the "Company")

(NYSE: STM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected]

or 646-581-9980, ext.

7980.

The investigation concerns whether ST and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



[Click here for information about joining the class action]



On July 25, 2024, ST issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2024 results, including negatively revised full year revenue and margin projections for the second time within the current fiscal year. The Company anticipated total revenue for 2024 to fall within the range of $13.2 billion to $13.7 billion, a reduction from the prior forecast of $14 billion to $15 billion. Notably, during ST's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call in January 2024, the Company had projected 2024 revenues in a range between $15.9 billion and $16.9 billion. In addition, ST's second quarter revenue experienced a 25.3% decline year-over-year, amounting to $3.23 billion, and net sales to original equipment manufacturers and through distribution channels decreased by 14.9% and 43.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.



On this news, ST's stock price fell $6.07 per share, or 15.35%, to close at $33.47 per share on July 25, 2024.

