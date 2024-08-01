ROHM Develops The Industry's Smallest CMOS Op Amp Optimized For Smartphones And Compact Iot Devices

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Low input offset voltage and noise contribute to higher accuracy in sensor circuits

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM today announced the TLR377GYZ , an ultra-compact 1.8V-5V, rail-to-rail CMOS operational amplifier (op amp), optimized for amplifying signals from sensors such as temperature, pressure, flow rate, used in smartphones, small IoT devices, and similar applications.

The size of and IoT devices continues to decrease, requiring smaller components. To accurately amplify small signals as needed in high precision sensing, op amps must improve low input offset voltage and noise performance while continuing to shrink the form factor. The TLR377GYZ succeeds in balancing miniaturization with high accuracy (which has been difficult to achieve with conventional op amps) by further evolving proprietary circuit design, process, and packaging technologies cultivated over many years.

Op amps' input offset voltage and noise generation degrade amplification accuracy and can be suppressed by increasing the size of the built-in transistors, but at the expense of miniaturization. In response, ROHM developed proprietary circuits which achieve a maximum offset voltage as low as 1mV without increasing the size of the transistors. In addition, proprietary process technology greatly reduces flicker noise, while ultra-low noise is achieved with an input equivalent noise voltage density of 12nV/√Hz by optimizing the resistive components at the element level. Furthermore, the new product adopts a WLCSP (Wafer Level Chip Scale Package) with a ball pitch of just 0.3mm utilizing original packaging technology. This reduces size by approximately 69% compared to conventional products and 46% over existing compact products, making it the industry's smallest[1] CMOS op amp.

The IC-mounted conversion board that can replace SSOP6 packages is also offered to support replacement considerations and initial evaluation. Both the new product and conversion board are available for purchase through online distributors. In addition, the high accuracy SPICE model, called ROHM Real Model, is available on ROHM's website for verification simulations.

Going forward, in addition to greater miniaturization and accuracy, ROHM will continue to improve op amp performance by reducing power consumption further utilizing proprietary ultra-low current consumption technology.

Product Details

See the product details here: TLR377GYZ

Key feature: A shut down function required by mobile devices is built in, reducing power consumption during standby mode.

Application Examples

Smartphones, compact IoT devices equipped with measurement sensor amps, etc.

Online Sales Information



Available: Now

Online distributors: DigiKey , Mouser and Farnell

The products will be offered at other online distributors as they become available.



Part number: TLR377GYZ IC-mounted conversion board: TLR377GYZ-EVK-001

High Accuracy Simulation Models: ROHM Real Models

ROHM Real Models are new high accuracy SPICE models that utilizes original model-based technology to faithfully reproduce the electrical and temperature characteristics of the actual IC, resulting in a perfect match between the IC and simulation values. This ensures reliable verification, contributing to more efficient application development, for example by preventing rework after prototyping. ROHM Real Models are now available on ROHM's website.

[1] ROHM study, August 2024

ROHM's New TLR377GYZ Ultra-compact 1.8V-5V, Rail-to-rail CMOS Op Amp ROHM's Op Amps Package Size

