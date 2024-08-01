CON EDISON REPORTS 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

For the first six months of 2024, net income for common stock was $922 million

or $2.67

a share compared with $1,658 million

or $4.74

a share in the first six months of 2023. Adjusted earnings were $945 million

or $2.73

a share in the 2024 period compared with $856 million

or $2.45

a share in the 2023 period. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2024 and 2023 periods exclude the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments and adjustments to the gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses in 2023. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share in the 2023 period exclude the net mark-to-market effects of the Clean Energy Businesses.

"We are proud that our regulator's annual report on utility performance once again showed that we provide customers with the most reliable electric service in the state," said Tim Cawley, the chairman and CEO of Con Edison. "This is a tribute to our robust strategic investments, the dedication of our crews, and valuable engagement with our customers. We are maintaining the stellar service that has been our hallmark for decades while building new substations, transmission lines and other infrastructure to bring clean energy to our customers. As we made clear in our recent report on investing in disadvantaged communities, we are dedicated to energy equity and want everyone to benefit from the clean energy transition. That will enhance our region's economy and environment and make our company even stronger."

"We continue to deliver strong financial results, notwithstanding the impact of the denial of our request to capitalize incremental costs for the successful implementation of our new customer billing and information system," said Kirk Andrews, senior vice president and CFO of Con Edison. "We remain confident in our outlook for the year and are maintaining our 2024 adjusted earnings per share guidance range. We expect electric volumes to grow in the coming years, as New Yorkers transition from fossil fuels to heat their buildings and power their vehicles, providing us with attractive investment opportunities that will enable us to continue our long record of strong, stable returns for our investors. Our expertise in providing energy and our emphasis on supporting a diverse, talented workforce make us confident that we will make the right investments and execute efficiently and effectively."

For the year of 2024,

Con Edison reaffirmed its previous forecast of adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $5.20 to $5.40 per share. Adjusted earnings per share exclude the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments (approximately

$(0.01) a share after-tax), accretion of the basis difference of Con Edison's equity investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (approximately $(0.01) a share after-tax) and adjustments to the gain and other impacts related to the sale of all of the stock of the Clean Energy Businesses in 2023, the amount of which will not be determinable until year-end.

See Attachment A to this press release for a reconciliation of Con Edison's reported earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share and reported net income for common stock to adjusted earnings for the three and six months ended June

30, 2024 and 2023.

See Attachments B and C for the estimated effect of major factors resulting in variations in earnings per share and net income for common stock for the three and six months ended June

30, 2024 compared to the 2023 periods.

The company's 2024 Second Quarter Form 10-Q is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A second quarter 2024 earnings release presentation will be available at . (Select "For Investors" and then select "Press Releases.")

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are intended to qualify for the safe-harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements of future expectations and not facts. Words such as "forecasts," "expects," "estimates," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "plans," "will," "target," "guidance," "potential," "goal," "consider" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect information available and assumptions at the time the statements are made, and accordingly speak only as of that time.

Actual results or developments might differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements because of various factors such as those identified in reports Con Edison has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including that Con Edison's subsidiaries are extensively regulated and are subject to substantial penalties; its utility subsidiaries' rate plans may not provide a reasonable return; it may be adversely affected by changes to the utility subsidiaries' rate plans; the failure of, or damage to, its subsidiaries' facilities could adversely affect it; a cyber-attack could adversely affect it; the failure of processes and systems, the failure to retain and attract employees and contractors, and their negative performance could adversely affect it; it is exposed to risks from the environmental consequences of its subsidiaries' operations, including increased costs related to climate change; its ability to pay dividends or interest depends on dividends from its subsidiaries; changes to tax laws could adversely affect it; it requires access to capital markets to satisfy funding requirements; a disruption in the wholesale energy markets, increased commodity costs or failure by an energy supplier or customer could adversely affect it; it faces risks related to health epidemics and other outbreaks; its strategies may not be effective to address changes in the external business environment; it faces risks related to supply chain disruptions and inflation; and it also faces other risks that are beyond its control. This list of factors is not all-inclusive because it is not possible to predict all factors. Con Edison assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This press release also contains financial measures, adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, that are not determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income for common stock or net income per share, respectively, each of which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share exclude from net income for common stock and net income per share, respectively, certain items that Con Edison does not consider indicative of its ongoing financial performance such as the gain and other impacts related to the sale of the Clean Energy Businesses, the effects of HLBV accounting for tax equity investments and mark-to-market accounting. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate the analysis of Con Edison's financial performance as compared to its internal budgets and previous financial results and to communicate to investors and others Con Edison's expectations regarding its future earnings and dividends on its common stock. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are also useful and meaningful to investors to facilitate their analysis of Con Edison's financial performance.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $15 billion in annual revenues and $68 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York and the Northeast.