Cooper Standard Second Quarter Gross Profit Ramps Higher Further Margin Expansion Expected In Second Half Of The Year

Gross totaled $82.9 million, an increase of 6.7% compared to second quarter 2023

Net loss of $76.2 million, or $(4.34) per diluted share, was negatively impacted by a one-time non-cash pension settlement charge and restructuring expense

Adjusted net loss of $11.3 million, or $(0.64) per diluted share, improved by 43.5% vs. the second quarter of 2023

Adjusted EBITDA of $50.9 million, or 7.2% of sales, reflected an increase of $3.0 million or 6.2% vs. the second quarter of 2023 Net new business awards totaled $60.6 million "Continuing strong performance in operations, quality, delivery and safety during the second quarter helped drive higher gross profit and adjusted EBITDA margins," said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. "In addition, we successfully implemented an aggressive cost optimization initiative during the second quarter that is expected to drive significant savings beginning with the third quarter of 2024.

We anticipate approximately $20 million of realized savings in the second half of 2024, and the full annualized savings of $45 million in 2025, significantly improving our outlook for future profitability and cash flow." Consolidated Results



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023

(dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) Sales $





708.4

$





723.7

$





1,384.8

$





1,406.2 Net loss $







(76.2)

$







(27.8)

$





(107.9)

$





(158.2) Adjusted net loss $







(11.3)

$







(20.0)

$







(41.9)

$







(66.1) Loss per diluted share $







(4.34)

$







(1.61)

$







(6.16)

$







(9.15) Adjusted loss per diluted share $







(0.64)

$







(1.15)

$







(2.39)

$







(3.83) Adjusted EBITDA $

50.9

$







47.9

$







80.3

$







60.4

The year-over-year change in second quarter sales was primarily attributable to the divestiture of our Technical Rubber business in the third quarter of 2023 and unfavorable foreign exchange. These were partially offset by favorable volume and mix, including sustainable price adjustments.

Net loss for the second quarter 2024 was $76.2 million, including a non-cash pension settlement charge of $46.8 million, restructuring charges of $17.8 million and other special items. Net loss for the second quarter 2023 was $27.8 million, including restructuring charges of $8.5 million and other special items. Excluding these special items, adjusted net loss was $11.3 million in the second quarter 2024 compared to adjusted net loss of $20.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to favorable volume and mix, sustainable price adjustments, savings generated from lean manufacturing and purchasing initiatives, and lower net interest expense.

These positive drivers were partially offset by continuing inflationary pressure, including higher labor and energy costs, and unfavorable foreign exchange.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $50.9 million compared to

$47.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to favorable volume and mix, sustainable price adjustments, and savings generated from lean manufacturing and purchasing initiatives. These items were partially offset by unfavorable foreign exchange and continuing inflationary pressures, including higher labor and energy costs.

Adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted loss per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in

the United States ("U.S. GAAP"), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

New Business Awards

The Company continues to leverage its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service to win new business awards with its OEM customers and capitalize on positive trends associated with hybrid and battery electric vehicles. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company received net new business awards totaling $60.6 million in anticipated future annualized sales. This included $25.1 million of net new business awards on hybrid vehicle platforms and $37.2 million of net new business awards on battery electric vehicles, partially offset by $1.7 million net run out or loss of business related to traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) platforms.

Segment Results of Operations

As of the beginning of 2024, the Company has realigned its operating management structure on a product line basis rather than the prior geographic region basis. The new structure is expected to optimize asset and resource allocation, enhance operating efficiency and aid in accelerating growth. As a result of the structural change, the Company reports financial results across two product line segments - Sealing Systems and Fluid Handling Systems. On this basis, the segment results for the second quarter of 2024 are as follows:

Sales



Three Months Ended June 30,



Variance Due To:

2024

2023

Change



Volume /

Mix*

Foreign

Exchange

Divestitures

(dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers























Sealing systems $



364,946

$



372,977

$



(8,031)



$



(2,485)

$



(5,546)

$

- Fluid handling systems 322,742

317,167

5,575



8,017

(2,442)

-

Total for reportable segments $



687,688

$



690,144

$



(2,456)



$

5,532

$



(7,988)

$

-

Corporate, eliminations and other 20,674

33,596

(12,922)



1,704

-

(14,626)

Consolidated $



708,362

$



723,740

$

(15,378)



$

7,236

$



(7,988)

$



(14,626)

* Net of customer price adjustments, including recoveries.

Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended June 30,



Variance Due To:

2024

2023

Change



Volume/

Mix*

Foreign

Exchange

Cost

Decreases/

(Increases)**

(dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA























Sealing systems $



35,035

$



35,562

$





(527)



$



(3,004)

$



(4,995)

$

7,472 Fluid handling systems 16,282

13,641

2,641



10,858

(9,761)

1,544

Total for reportable segments $



51,317

$



49,203

$



2,114



$



7,854

$

(14,756)

$

9,016

Corporate, eliminations and other (404)

(1,264)

860



1,580

180

(900)

Consolidated $



50,913

$



47,939

$



2,974



$



9,434

$

(14,576)

$

8,116

* Net of customer price adjustments, including recoveries. ** Net of divestitures and restructuring savings.

Additional detail on our quarterly segment variance analyses is available in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cash and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2024, Cooper Standard had cash and cash equivalents totaling $93.8 million. Total liquidity, including availability under the Company's amended senior asset-based revolving credit facility, was $266.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Based on current expectations for light vehicle production and customer demand for our products, the Company believes it has sufficient financial resources to support ongoing operations and the execution of planned strategic initiatives for the foreseeable future. These financial resources include current cash on hand, continuing access to flexible credit facilities, and expected future positive cash generation.

Outlook

Industry projections for full-year global light vehicle production in 2024 have been softening since the beginning of the year and are now slightly lower than levels realized in 2023. While the Company expects to continue leveraging new program launches and enhanced commercial agreements to drive growth, inflation and unfavorable foreign exchange are expected to continue as headwinds. Despite this continued slow growth environment, the Company expects the aggressive lean cost structure initiatives implemented in the second quarter will drive improvements in profit margins and cash flow in the second half of the year.

Reflecting these market dynamics, the Company has updated its full-year guidance as follows:



Initial 2024 Guidance1 Current 2024 Guidance1 Sales $2.8 - $2.9 billion $2.7 - $2.8 billion Adjusted EBITDA2 $180 - $210 million $180 - $200 million Capital Expenditures $75 - $85 million $50 - $60 million Cash Restructuring $15 - $20 million $25 - $30 million Net Cash Interest $70 - $75 million $93 - $95 million Net Cash Taxes $20 - $25 million $25 - $30 million Key Light Vehicle Productions Assumptions (Units)





North America













15.8 million













15.8 million

Europe













17.4 million













17.1 million

Greater China













28.9 million













29.1 million

South America















3.0 million















2.8 million

1

Guidance is representative of management's estimates and expectations as of the date it is published. Initial guidance was first presented in our earnings press release published on February 15, 2024. Current guidance as presented in this press release considers July 2024

S&P Global (IHS Markit) production forecasts for relevant light vehicle platforms and models, customers' planned production schedules and other internal assumptions. 2

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company has not provided a reconciliation of projected adjusted EBITDA to projected net income (loss) because full-year net income (loss) will include special items that have not yet occurred and are difficult to predict with reasonable certainty prior to year-end. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP net income (loss) without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Cooper Standard management will host a conference call and webcast on August 2, 2024 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss its second quarter 2024 results, provide a general business update and respond to investor questions. Investors and other interested parties may listen to the call by accessing the online, real-time webcast at .

To participate by phone, callers in the United States and Canada can dial toll-free at 800-836-8184 (international callers dial 646-357-8785) and ask to be connected to the Cooper Standard conference call. Representatives of the investment community will have the opportunity to ask questions during Q&A. Participants should dial-in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the investors' portion of the Cooper Standard website ( ) shortly after the live event.

Financial statements and related notes follow:

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands except per share and share amounts)



















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Sales $





708,362

$





723,740

$



1,384,787

$



1,406,198 Cost of products sold 625,422

646,026

1,240,204

1,286,656 Gross profit 82,940

77,714

144,583

119,542 Selling, administration

& engineering expenses 52,408

54,605

107,774

106,694 Amortization of intangibles 1,605

1,672

3,266

3,479 Restructuring charges 17,781

8,499

18,914

10,878 Impairment charges -

654

-

654 Operating income (loss) 11,146

12,284

14,629

(2,163) Interest expense, net of interest income (28,635)

(34,034)

(57,916)

(64,254) Equity in earnings of affiliates 1,302

656

3,572

458 Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt -

-

-

(81,885) Pension settlement charge (46,787)

-

(46,787)

- Other expense, net (5,129)

(2,561)

(8,778)

(6,565) Loss before income taxes (68,103)

(23,655)

(95,280)

(154,409) Income tax expense 8,080

4,765

12,211

5,123 Net loss (76,183)

(28,420)

(107,491)

(159,532) Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (60)

591

(412)

1,336 Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $





(76,243)

$





(27,829)

$



(107,903)

$



(158,196)















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 17,564,015

17,334,918

17,513,076

17,282,462 Diluted 17,564,015

17,334,918

17,513,076

17,282,462















Loss per share:













Basic $







(4.34)

$







(1.61)

$







(6.16)

$







(9.15) Diluted $







(4.34)

$







(1.61)

$







(6.16)

$







(9.15)

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollar amounts in thousands except share amounts)









June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023



(unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $













93,793

$











154,801 Accounts receivable, net 367,132

380,562 Tooling receivable, net 72,197

80,225 Inventories 171,851

146,846 Prepaid expenses 27,125

28,328 Value added tax receivable 61,507

69,684 Other current assets 42,964

40,140 Total current assets 836,569

900,586 Property, plant and equipment, net 568,381

608,431 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 92,184

91,126 Goodwill 140,688

140,814 Intangible assets, net 37,089

40,568 Other assets 92,039

90,774 Total assets $









1,766,950

$









1,872,299







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Debt payable within one year $













49,551

$













50,712 Accounts payable 333,555

334,578 Payroll liabilities 100,939

132,422 Accrued liabilities 113,952

116,954 Current operating lease liabilities 19,623

18,577 Total current liabilities 617,620

653,243 Long-term debt 1,057,322

1,044,736 Pension benefits 97,715

100,578 Postretirement benefits other than pensions 27,959

28,940 Long-term operating lease liabilities 76,203

76,482 Other liabilities 51,036

58,053 Total liabilities 1,927,855

1,962,032 Equity:





Common stock, $0.001 par value, 190,000,000 shares authorized; 19,384,716 shares issued and 17,318,907 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and 19,263,288 shares issued and 17,197,479 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023 17

17 Additional paid-in capital 514,905

512,164 Retained deficit (499,719)

(391,816) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (168,276)

(201,665) Total Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. equity (153,073)

(81,300) Noncontrolling interests (7,832)

(8,433) Total equity (160,905)

(89,733) Total liabilities and equity $









1,766,950

$









1,872,299

COOPER-STANDARD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands)











Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Operating activities:





Net loss $





(107,491)

$







(159,532) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:



Depreciation 49,070

52,319 Amortization of intangibles 3,266

3,479 Impairment charges -

654 Pension settlement charge 46,787

- Share-based compensation expense 4,862

2,705 Equity in (earnings) losses of affiliates, net of dividends related to earnings (1,995)

720 Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt -

81,885 Payment-in-kind interest 12,367

27,500 Deferred income taxes 915

20 Other 2,601

2,376 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (36,594)

5,024 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (26,212)

17,150 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (28,077)

(46,760) Other 242

1,638 Net cash used in investing activities (27,835)

(45,122) Financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs -

925,020 Repayment and refinancing of long-term debt -

(927,046) Principal payments on long-term debt (1,255)

(949) Decrease in short-term debt, net (264)

(1,240) Debt issuance costs and other fees (1,403)

(74,376) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' share-based payment awards (571)

(209) Other -

(238) Net cash used in financing activities (3,493)

(79,038) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (4,580)

(4,565) Changes in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (62,120)

(111,575) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 163,061

192,807 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $





100,941

$









81,232







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets:

Balance as of

June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $







93,793

$









154,801 Restricted cash included in other current assets 5,267

7,244 Restricted cash included in other assets 1,881

1,016 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $





100,941

$









163,061

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share and free cash flow are measures not recognized under U.S. GAAP and which exclude certain non-cash and special items that may obscure trends and operating performance not indicative of the Company's core financial activities. Net new business is a measure not recognized under U.S. GAAP which is a representation of potential incremental future revenue but which may not fully reflect all external impacts to future revenue. Management considers EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business to be key indicators of the Company's operating performance and believes that these and similar measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating the Company's performance. In addition, similar measures are utilized in the calculation of the financial covenants and ratios contained in the Company's financing arrangements and management uses these measures for developing internal budgets and forecasting purposes. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to reflect income tax expense (benefit), interest expense net of interest income, depreciation and amortization, and adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted to reflect certain items that management does not consider to be reflective of the Company's core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales. Adjusted basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share is defined as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of basic and diluted shares, respectively, outstanding during the period. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to service and repay its debt. Net new business reflects anticipated sales from formally awarded programs, less lost business,

discontinued programs and replacement programs and is based on S&P Global (IHS Markit) forecast production volumes. The calculation of "net new business" does not reflect customer price reductions on existing programs and may be impacted by various assumptions embedded in the respective calculation, including actual vehicle production levels on new programs, foreign exchange rates and the timing of major program launches.

When analyzing the Company's operating performance, investors should use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business as supplements to, and not as alternatives for, net income (loss), operating income, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and not as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's results of operations as reported under U.S. GAAP. Other companies may report EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, free cash flow and net new business differently and therefore the Company's results may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. In addition, in evaluating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss), it should be noted that in the future the Company may incur expenses similar to or in excess of the adjustments in the below presentation. This presentation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by special items. Reconciliations of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss) and free cash flow follow.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands)

The following table provides a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA from net loss:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $



(76,243)

$



(27,829)

$

(107,903)

$

(158,196) Income tax expense 8,080

4,765

12,211

5,123 Interest expense, net of interest income 28,635

34,034

57,916

64,254 Depreciation and amortization 25,873

27,816

52,336

55,798 EBITDA $



(13,655)

$



38,786

$



14,560

$



(33,021) Restructuring charges 17,781

8,499

18,914

10,878 Impairment charges (1) -

654

-

654 Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt (2) -

-

-

81,885 Pension settlement charge (3) 46,787

-

46,787

- Adjusted EBITDA $



50,913

$



47,939

$



80,261

$



60,396















Sales $



708,362

$



723,740

$

1,384,787

$

1,406,198 Net loss margin (10.8)

%

(3.8)

%

(7.8)

%

(11.2)

% Adjusted EBITDA margin 7.2

%

6.6

%

5.8

%

4.3

%





(1) Non-cash impairment charges in 2023 related to certain assets in Asia Pacific. (2) Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt relating to refinancing transactions in 2023. (3) One-time, non-cash pension settlement charge and administrative fees incurred related to the termination of our U.S. pension plan.

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss Per Share (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands except per share and share amounts)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to adjusted net loss and the respective loss per share amounts:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net loss attributable to Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $





(76,243)

$





(27,829)

$



(107,903)

$



(158,196) Restructuring charges 17,781

8,499

18,914

10,878 Impairment charges (1) -

654

-

654 Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt (2) -

-

-

81,885 Pension settlement charge (3) 46,787

-

46,787

- Tax impact of adjusting items (4) 398

(1,284)

323

(1,355) Adjusted net loss $





(11,277)

$





(19,960)

$





(41,879)

$





(66,134)















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 17,564,015

17,334,918

17,513,076

17,282,462 Diluted 17,564,015

17,334,918

17,513,076

17,282,462















Loss per share:













Basic $







(4.34)

$







(1.61)

$







(6.16)

$







(9.15) Diluted $







(4.34)

$







(1.61)

$







(6.16)

$







(9.15)















Adjusted loss per share:













Basic $







(0.64)

$







(1.15)

$







(2.39)

$







(3.83) Diluted $







(0.64)

$







(1.15)

$







(2.39)

$







(3.83)





(1) Non-cash impairment charges in 2023 related to certain assets in Asia Pacific. (2) Loss on refinancing and extinguishment of debt relating to refinancing transactions in 2023. (3) One-time, non-cash pension settlement charge and administrative fees incurred related to the termination of our U.S. pension plan. (4) Represents the elimination of the income tax impact of the above adjustments by calculating the income tax impact of these adjusting items using the appropriate tax rate for the jurisdiction where the charges were incurred and other discrete tax expense.

Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (Dollar amounts in thousands)

The following table defines free cash flow:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $





(12,013)

$





(13,229)

$





(26,212)

$







17,150 Capital expenditures (11,243)

(17,497)

(28,077)

(46,760) Free cash flow $





(23,256)

$





(30,726)

$





(54,289)

$





(29,610)

