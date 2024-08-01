Prepared Unveils New Two-Way Audio Translation To Save Valuable Time On Non-English 911 Calls

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Prepared , the leading AI built to revolutionize emergency communications, announces the upcoming launch of two-way translation, a lifesaving audio feature for non-English 911 calls.

With the initial release of two-way audio translation this fall, 911 calls in Spanish will automatically translate to English text for the call taker. Conversely, call takers can type responses in English, which will automatically translate to Spanish and be spoken back to the caller through an AI-generated voice feature.

Continue Reading

Prepared wants 911 call centers to instantly benefit from this audio capability without switching their existing call-handling systems.

Post this

Between 350 and 430 languages are spoken in the United States, making it one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world. While 78 percent of the U.S. population speaks English (260 million people), 13 percent speaks Spanish (42 million people), which is why Prepared will start with Spanish, then add more languages post launch.

Today, a 911 call taker must conference in a third-party translator and wait for them to join the call, which wastes precious time during an emergency. With Prepared's new two-way audio translation functionality, any of the 5,700 Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) that take 911 calls across the United States can use it without changing call-handling systems.



"The Prepared team created the first two-way audio language translation bot that acts like a live interpreter," said Michael Chime, CEO and co-founder of Prepared. "This audio feature can drastically reduce the friction experienced by call takers when dealing with a non-English emergency call. We want call centers to instantly benefit from this capability without switching their existing call-handling systems."

Prepared currently offers text translation for incoming and outgoing SMS messages in more than 140 languages, as well as the translation of the transcript of a 911 audio call in real-time for more than 30 languages. However, with the new two-way audio translation and transcription functionality, 911 call takers gain full visibility and situational clarity about what the caller said.

"Approximately half of our non-English-speaking 911 callers hang up due to confusion while we play a game of phone tag with a language translation service that can take up to five minutes," said Anthony Mignogna, Chief of Communications at Delaware County Emergency Services (Philadelphia) and Adjunct Instructor at the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO). "Once we're up and running with the new two-way audio translation technology from Prepared, we can reduce those hang ups and send people the help they need."

With third-party translators sometimes taking several minutes to join a call after a request, it's nearly impossible to process urgent non-English 911 calls according to standards. The National Fire Protection Association's (NFPA) Standard for Emergency Services Communications is that urgent 911 calls should be processed in 60 seconds or less, 90 percent of the time, from the moment the call is answered until emergency resources are alerted.

Two-way audio translation

is Prepared's latest feature that will be available commercially for 911 call centers this fall. It follows on the heels of the company's Emergency SOS Live Video integration with Apple® that enables iPhone® users to share 911 call context through live streaming, recorded video, photos and texts. During a 911 call, dispatchers simply send a request for the iPhone caller to share live video or media from the camera roll over a secure connection, which makes it easier and faster to get help. The new feature launches with the release of iOS 18 for iPhone in September.



"Launching both two-way audio translation and Emergency SOS Live Video this fall are two more examples of our mission at Prepared to use assistive-AI and video technology to put more powerful tools in the hands of emergency responders," said Chime. "Our team is highly motivated to wake up each day and build tools that help PSAPs save lives. It's what keeps us going."

Prepared will preview two-way audio translation and Emergency SOS Live Video for iPhone in Booth #1647 at APCO 2024 in Orlando, Fla. from Aug. 4-7.

About Prepared

Prepared is a leading provider of mission-critical multimedia and text to public safety agencies and the pioneer of assistive 911 technology. The company's flagship product, Prepared Assist, is an AI-powered, assistive 911 platform that introduces and synthesizes next-generation data to increase call-taking and dispatch efficiency. Since its founding in 2019, the company now partners with 1,000 agencies in 49 states that protect 97 million people. In the process, it has raised more than $30 million in venture funding from leading investors, including Andreessen Horowitz (a.k.a., a16z), M13 and First Round Capital . For more information, visit Prepared911

SOURCE Prepared