W&T Offshore Announces Timing Of Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

The Company said it will issue its second quarter 2024 earnings release on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after the close of trading on the NYSE and host a conference call to discuss and operational results on Wednesday morning, August 7, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the“W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore's website at under“Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company's website following the call.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of March 31, 2024, the Company had working interests in 63 fields in federal and state waters (which include 54 fields in federal waters and nine in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 693,900 gross acres (536,200 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 532,400 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 153,500 gross acres in the deepwater and 8,000 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company's website at .